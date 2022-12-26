Vegetable Personality Test: What Do Our Vegetable Choices Say About Our Personality

Generally, these days there is a widespread awareness amongst people about the nutrient packed goodness of vegetables, most of which they eat on a regular basis. There are regular veggies like potato and tomato that are our staple ingredients for gravies, and upma as we all know. But do we reach out to these veggies when we are offered a choice? Fruits are permanent favourites but what about vegetables? You can decide some vegetable is your favourite only when you go out of your way to eat them. Surprisingly in everything we do, we invariably divulge who we are as personalities. Vegetables are no different.

A good many of us like exotic vegetables like kale, broccoli, and mushrooms for which there are a growing number of buyers off late. So let us see what gets divulged through our choice of vegetables. You like certain tastes by instinct which affects your vegetables preferences

1. Potato

Potato is the mass favourite of Asia and Europe. We have discovered many famous recipes to just involve the taste of Potato, including the famous French fries. Potato lovers, are calm and composed, take things with a pinch of salt, and relaxed by disposition. Apart from this, you are unassuming and trustworthy. You are an ambivert, the one who is not very sociable but absolute solitude at the same time. Easy going and honest ,you are the best friend material that god ever gave a shape to.

Advertisement

2. Tomato

Tomato imparts a sense of cluelessness to its fans. Out to explore the world and into introspection tomato probably leaves you confused but overall mentally strong. You are loyal, idealistic, and love to hear your own voice and hog your share of limelight. You are not so lucky with opportunities for growth, but you make the most of what you get,

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is the distant cousin of cauliflower which is a bit rare and more exotic. Healthier than cauliflower by all means, Broccoli has become increasingly popular recently particularly with the health conscious. As you guessed it, you have adventurous streak and an obsession for fitness. Essentially a curious person with a yen for exploration you are prone to be a workaholic and seek power, and success.

4. Carrot

Carrots are well known to improve the vision and if regularly used, prevent problems from developing, If you gorge in carrots, you are a strong person, with a developed ethical awareness and an independent streak. You prefer to live an uncomplicated life. You have understood the value of relationships and cherish close bonds. You care deeply about those who matter to you. You are reliable and honest and hence you can be considered to be the best partner and employee.

5. Lettuce

Lettuce lovers are mistaken for what they are not most of the time, and you find it difficult to coexist with most people. Your eccentric personality masks your true and noble intentions, andrubs everyone the wrong way. At first sight, you seem to be wooden faced with no expressions, but you are a delight to get to know, as a person. You don't have a strong personality but you aren't weak either. You are the best moderato of the group.

6. Corn

Corn aficionados are loyal, plodding and fearless. You stand up for causes, especially that of your friends and are always available. You are a good combination of strength and sweetness. You have a cheerful and friendly for whom it is easy to strike friendship due to your extraverted nature.

7. Cayenne Pepper

Pepper is a fiery spice that can burn your tongue as soon as it is placed on it. Although you have varieties of peppers, none of them disprove the basic fact that they are spicy, known for their extraversion, fun loving disposition they have no problem getting out of their comfort zone to make people comfortable with them. Your energy is always spilling out and you feel most comfortable amidst a noisy crowd rather than reading a book, at home, away from the madding world.

8. Mushroom

Mushrooms are vegetables with an intellectual touch as they are preferred by the smart alecs. Having mushroom on your list of goodies, shows that you are into analysing things, logic is your mainstay, and being thoughtful is in your instincts. You have normal degree of self-confidence, and find it difficult to trust people easily. Although you are moody but unassuming. you are very witty and warm spirited. You need some person or some group to showcase your traits. Although vegetables do not ooze out taste, they can be made a part of your dietary regimen as they are your healthy friends for life.