Republic Day 2023: Inspiring Slogans And Quotes By Freedom Fighters

When we talk about the history of India, we just can't stop praising the valuable contributions of our freedom fighters who laid their lives for the sake of our country. They were the ones who thought of fighting for the freedom of our motherland. They just not only fought against the powerful British Raj but also inspired people to stand against injustice and slavery.

This Republic Day i.e., on 26 January 2023, we are here with some of the quotes and slogans given by the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for ensuring that the new generations breathed the air in independent India. In order to read the quotes and slogans, scroll down the article.

1. "We will face the bullets bravely. We are free and will remain free always."- Chandrashekhar Azad.

2."We shall play holi with our pure and patriotic blood"- Ashfaqullah Khan.

3. "Swaraj (Self-Rule) is my birthright and I shall have it."- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

4. "So as long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom provided to you by law is of no avail to you."- Bheemrao Ambedkar

5. "Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas."- Bhagat Singh

Advertisement

6. "Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all."- Bhagat Singh

7. "If your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is flush to youth, if it is not of service to the motherland."- Chandrashekhar Azad.

8. "We want deeper sincerity of motives, a great courage in speech and earnestness in action."- Sarojini Naidu.

9. "I am not ready to die because it takes infinitely higher courage to live."- Sarojini Naidu.

10. "Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

11. "The shots that hit me will be the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India."- Lala Lajpat Rai.

12. "One individual may die for an idea but that idea will after his death incarnate itself in a thousand lives."- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

13. "There is no dream and if there is, there is only one to see my children struggling for the same and for which I am expected to be finished."- Ashfaqullah Khan

14. "Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for a living?"