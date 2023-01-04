Born During Day Or At Night? Heres How It Matters In Astrology

Planetary positions can have its own influence on the personality of the child. But little do we know that the time of birth also has a say on our future and traits. See if you are born at the time that predicts success for you in your chosen endeavour. In case you are born between two slots of time and do not know what to choose, choose the one that resonates with your traits and behaviour patterns closely as that would match you best. Scroll down and find out more.

12 Midnight To 2:00 am:

These are confident kids who love to disseminate what they know. Their family is a topmost priority to them. Although born with a thirst for knowing new things, you won't reveal much about yourself. Sharp-minded and sociable, you gain fame in the TV or Film industry or any communication field. You will make a name for yourself in your mid-twenties. In the long run, you would be a self-made person.

2:00 am To 4:00 am:

These are very sharp and excellent communicators and are assured of success if they make the right efforts in anything., You will live amidst luxurious surroundings. You have such a sweet tongue that you can make anyone do anything for you. Your materialistic dreams will be realised. As an entrepreneur, you will taste success. You will earn your own wealth. You love the outdoors and success comes easily to you. Your lucky period is between 24-27 years.

4:00 am To 6:00 am:

You will grow up to be a stubborn person with romantic inclinations. You need to learn to stand up for yourself. Blessed with a robust constitution and self-confidence, you crave for publicity and power. With a strong leadership ability, you can grow up to be in the Défense or Police Services as you straightforward and honest.

6:00 am To 8:00 am:

A natural leader by birth, you excel in artistic fields. Your mysterious personality baffles people. You dominate conversations and achieve impossible goals with your determination. Sudden twists and turns in life make you a stronger person. You must learn to see everything positively and move on to greater horizons. It pays to keep your mind cool.

8:00 am To 10:00 am:

Being highly sensitive, they prefer inner peace and quiet. Born philosophers, they nurse a live and let live mindset. You are sociable and get along with any age group, culture or views. You are most suited to a career which brings you in contact with the public. You can be a politician or a social crusader. You will lucky far away from your homeland.

10:00 am To 12:00 noon:

Outgoing with good team playing abilities you display positive approach to everything. You are sensitive and care too much about your discrepancies. No one can stop you from achieving your goals. Recognition and appreciation will motivate you towards your goals. Your efforts are rewarded, you reach high position soon and amass wealth; You do well in artistic fields.

12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm:

You have exemplary teaching skills and you are ambitious and responsible. Your creativity coupled with ambition and efforts, will open the doors of success for you. You are bitten by the travel bug always and prosper in a place away from your birthplace. You may also marry someone there. You are going to be a confident and successful businessman. You could also use your teaching skills to become a good coach / guide / counsellor. You will be lucky after you cross your 30th age.

2:00 pm To 4:00 pm:

You are adventurous and spontaneous. You are equipped mentally to enjoy the good things in life. You are averse to setbacks but you will see ups and downs in life. You will do well in careers related to finance, funds, accounting, banking, etc.. You are optimistic enough to cross any hurdle on the way and succeed.

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm:

You will be a positive person who has an innate fear about trusting anyone. You are a good counsellor by instinct. You are innocent, sweet natured emotional and believe in love strongly. You will learn harsh lessons from life at a very young age/ You are protective of your loved ones. You have a good understanding of relationships and nurture them. Counselling and teaching come naturally to you. You should choose a career that puts you in touch with the public but keep away from lawsuits.

6:00 pm To 8:00 pm:

Your baby, is empathetic to the needs of others. You accept life as it comes, easygoing, and people are drawn towards you. Your jovial nature and coordinating abilities make you a popular leader. You are an excellent problem solver. Stressful environments can drain your nervous system. You need to take care of yourself too. You will taste success in foreign lands/ Working with cooperative ventures would bring in profit.

8:00 pm To 10 pm:

You find pleasure in helping others. You are a perfectionist with a confident and dominant attitude/., but you have leadership qualities. Being highly skilled and creative, with a penchant for hard work, it is not surprising that you achieve success, reputation and happiness. You can turn your hobby into a successful business. You are lucky in affairs of the heart.

10:00 pm To 12 Midnight:

You know the value of creativity. Pushing beyond limits to achieve your goals comes easy to you. You are future-oriented and inner equilibrium is very important to you. You require a serene environment to remain in peace. You are punctual, competent and cautious and that helps your mental balance. Very image-conscious, ambitious, tenacious, and perseverant, you achieve success in your professional life. You are lucky when it comes to ancestral property and fixes assets.