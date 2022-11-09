The Crown Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, And More Dazzle At The London Premiere

Elizabeth Debicki

Image: Instagram

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki who plays the role of Princess Diana's character looked chic in an off-shoulder black gown. Her chosen floor-length gown resembled Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress!

Imelda Staunton

Image: Instagram

Imelda Staunton made a striking appearance on the red carpet in a black suit. Imelda gave a boss lady vibe by sporting a formal tie and a black clutch.

Advertisement

Dominic West

Image: Instagram

British actor Dominic West who is playing the role of Prince Charles looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Dominic kept it suave by flaunting a bow tie and formal black shoes.

Olivia Williams

Image: Instagram

Olivia Williams dazzled at the Crown season 5 premiere in a red pantsuit. The eclectic ensemble featured feather details on the jacket. Olivia complemented her edgy outfit with bold lips makeup, a short bob hairdo, and flaunted red heels.

Erin Richards

Image: Instagram

Actress Erin Richards looked glamorous in a pastel pink asymmetric dress featuring a satin sash and wide waist belt. Erin completed her red carpet look with glossy makeup and a messy bun.

Jonathan Pryce

Image: Instagram

Ace actor Jonathan Pryce looked classy in a black tux outfit. He elevated the classic look with a black tie and formal shoes.

Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley

Image: Instagram

Child actors Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley graced the red carpet wearing classic suits. The young stars made a suave statement at the series premiere.

Xenia Tchoumitcheva

Image: Instagram

Russian-Swiss model and actress Xenia Tchoumitcheva attended the red carpet in an off-shoulder corset dress. Xenia elevated the off-shoulder corset-printed outfit with black gloves, a clutch bag, and matching heels.