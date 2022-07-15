5 DIY Anti-Wrinkle Eye Creams That Are Easy To Make And ACTUALLY Work

Are you aware that the area around your eyes requires more attention than the rest of your face? This is because the skin here is much more sensitive and lighter than in other areas. It is also the first place in the body where wrinkles appear.

Before we get into all this, let me tell you how and if under-eye creams work. Dermatologists share that it is highly hereditary if you have bags under the eyes. Therefore, no amount of eye cream will be able to minimise their appearance.

Changing lifestyle factors, such as drinking more water or adhering to a fixed sleep schedule, may be able to alleviate sunken eyes to some extent. While no magic extract can stop the ageing process entirely, a good eye cream can help reduce wrinkle appearance, and that's what we will be looking into today.

DIY Anti-Wrinkle Eye Creams

1. Cucumber and mint

The cooling property of cucumbers is not new news. A cucumber slice can help soothe puffy eyes and also reduce swelling. Mint leaves, too, have cooling properties which are beneficial for managing dark circles and improving your skin health [1][2]. Combined, these two can be excellent for soothing those wrinkles under your eyes.

Ingredients

Cucumber

Mint leaves

Milk

Almon oil

Aloe vera gel

How to

Blend cucumber and mint leaves thoroughly.

Add three tablespoons of milk, one tablespoon aloe vera gel, and three drops of almond oil.

Form a paste and apply it under your eyes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes, and then wash it off with cold water.

2. Coconut oil and frankincense

Virgin coconut oil is soothing for your eyes, especially the under eyes. In addition, coconut and frankincense oils are excellent moisturisers and skin tighteners. With vitamin E's ability to regenerate cells and reverse sun damage, this eye cream is extremely effective [3][4].

Ingredients

Coconut oil

Vitamin E capsules (2 for one tbs of oil)

Frankincense oil (in drops)

How to

Warm the coconut oil and pour it into a bowl.

Pour the oil from the vitamin E capsules into it.

Add frankincense oil and stir gently.

Seal it and place it in the refrigerator.

Apply it around your eyes before you sleep.

Note: This remedy can be refrigerated and used for two weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

3. Coconut oil and primrose oil

Primrose oil is extremely good for your skin and is widely used for treating acne and managing eczema [5]. When combined with coconut oil and vitamin E oil, you get an undereye cream that improves the appearance of the area around the eyes.

Ingredients

Primrose oil capsule

Coconut oil

Five vitamin E capsules

How to

Warm the coconut oil.

Mix the oil from the vitamin E capsules into it.

Add primrose oil and stir well.

Pour it into a jar and store it in the refrigerator to solidify.

Apply under the eyes every night before sleeping.

4. Shea butter and chamomile

Under-eye wrinkles can be treated with shea butter and chamomile essential oil. According to studies, shea butter naturally stimulates collagen production, increasing skin firmness. As a result, wrinkles around the eyes may appear less prominent. Chamomile oil smoothens and replenishes delicate skin around the eyes, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines [6][7].

Ingredients

Shea butter

Chamomile oil

How to

Over low heat, warm the shea butter.

Combine it with ten drops of pure chamomile essential oil.

Place the mixture in a container and allow it to cool.

Every day, apply it under your eyes as a regular eye cream.

5. Aloe vera and vitamin E

Aside from reducing inflammation and redness, aloe vera gel and vitamin E prevent bags under the eyes and hydrate the skin [8].

In a bowl, combine a teaspoon of aloe vera gel with a capsule of Vitamin E.

Mix well to form a paste.

Combine all the ingredients and apply them to the under-eye area.

After using it, you may store it in the refrigerator for later use.

Note: You can add a few drops of coconut oil and rose water.

On A Final Note...

Many people may not benefit from eye creams, especially if they suffer from hereditary bags or dark circles. It is possible to make small lifestyle changes, such as reducing salt intake. Still, there is no guarantee these methods will be successful.