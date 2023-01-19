Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Homemade Haircare Tips

Directions:

Step 1: Heat the oil slightly and add the methi seeds.

Step 2: Once it starts spluttering a bit, add the grated onion.

Step 3: Now let it boil for a few minutes and remove from the heat.

Step 4: Apply to your scalp and hair once every 3-4 days.

It is well known that coconut oil protects our hair from damage and breakage caused by environmental factors, curry leaves are anti-oxidants and provide moisture to your hair, methi seeds are excellent for treating scalp irritation, dandruff, and hair loss, and onion can effectively reduce hair loss.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Homemade Hair Mask

Ingredients: 1 ripe banana, 2 tablespoons of yoghurt and 1 teaspoon of honey

Directions:

Step 1: Combine all ingredients and whisk well.

Step 2: Apply the mask thoroughly to your mane.

Step 3: Make sure you wear a shower cap to prevent leaks and mess.

Step 4: After allowing it to rest for 30-40 minutes, rinse off with water and follow the same hair care routine without conditioning.