Saturn Direct In Capricorn 23 October 2022 Effects and Remedies On Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Career shows signs of stability and progress. Social standing and image receive a boost. Benefit from overseas is expected. It is safe to try your hands at business partnerships. Ill Health and problematic domestic life may engage your attention and expenses will be incurred due to them. Work life balance should be strictly observed.

Remedy: You should make it a point to recite Hanuman Chalisa daily and offer boondi prasad to Hanuman ji on every Tuesday and Saturday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Exercise prudence in your relationships and achieve harmony in your equation with fatherly figure and father. For job switch, this is the ideal time. Be wise with investments, failing which, there might be a huge loss. During this period, you might find solace in spirituality and religion and choose a path that helps to increase your quotient of good karma.

Remedy: Doing Japa of Shani mantra: (ऊं प्रां प्रीं प्रौं स: शनये नम:) Om pram preem proum sah shanaischaraya namah helps in many ways.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Unexpected health isssues can topple your domestic peace. Your father's health too needs attention. So start your early morning walks, do not binge on your favourite snacks, and follow a strict diet. There may be some financial surprises in the form of inheritance or gain from investments. Some miscommunication might leave a sour note in your relationship with in-laws. Avoid arguments and discussions that lead nowhere, with them,

Remedy: It is very beneficial to donate black sesame seeds at the temple on Saturdays.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Wedding bells ring for those eligible people who were on a partner search all these days. This is where Saturn will be especially beneficial for them. You may have to undergo a test of loyalty to prove yourself to your partner. In the case of any ups and downs even of a financial nature, see that it does not spoil your marital happiness. Diet, fitness routine and healthy eating can restore your health admirably.

Remedy: You should light a mustard oil lamp in front of Lord Shani on Saturdays.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Saturn's sixth house placement in your chart forms a strong shatru hanta yoga. Any litigations, will resolve in your favour. Your dynamism helps you crush your opposition. Students preparing for the competitive exams will succeed in flying colours. Conflicts and disagreements with your spouse leave a bad taste in the mouth. To remedy this, be more understanding and less dominating.

Remedy: You must offer a meal on Saturday to the poor and needy.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Hard work and consistency are the two factors that set up students for success this time. See that you are not distracted in studies so that the assignment submissions do not get affected. Couples without kids, will receive the good news this time, professionally speaking do not plan any change as the Saturn advises you to keep it on hold for the time being.

Remedy: Removing clutter from your life and staying organised will benefit you in many ways. Saturn does not like clutter be it in materialistic items or clutter in the mind.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Due to this transit, you will gain on the materialistic side. If you are engaged in a property feud, it will get sorted out this time. Investing on real estate or a vehicle will be rewarding. This is time to resolve conflicts with your mother. Your personal life will see ups and downs due to lack of harmony. Work on an exercise routine that helps relieve the stress and strains.

Remedy: You must assist blind people and provide your service in blind schools.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

You will talk less and stun others by your silent achievements. Beware of any sparks flying in an argument with your sibling as it may turn into a fistfight later. Businessmen will have to work hard to find their position in their field, and for progressing any further. You may have a short distance work related trip which requires you to interact with customers.

Remedy: Worshipping Lord Hanuman daily and surrendering to him will completely bring to you the positive energy of Saturn.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

At last, now your finances are showing signs of stability and security. Avenues to earn open and you will also be able to economise. Your cold demeanour and blunt speech may invite the wrath of your family. You need to take extra precaution about your mother's health as unforeseen problems may occur all of a sudden. Practice truth and honesty and follow vegetarian diet and at the same time, refrain from alcohol and other intoxicating stuff.

Remedy: It is beneficial to chant Shani Mantra "ॐ नीलांजन समाभासम्। रविपुत्रम् यमाग्रजम्।/oṃ nīlāṃjana samābhāsam। raviputram yamāgrajam।" 108 times in the evening.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

You have to be additionally wary of their health and incorporate healthy practices like working out, and good nutrition. Bring an element of discipline into your life as this will add positivity to your attitude which in turn will benefit you professionally. Your younger sibling may suddenly fall sick and this may need immediate medical attention.

Remedy: It is best to do Chaya Daan, the process is to take a little mustard oil in a very bowler steel plate and see your reflection in it and then donate it in Shani temple.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Overseas travels are favourably indicated and international residence is not far away from where you stand today in life. However, it is good to think over your long-distance plans and postpone them for another time, as they may leave a hole in your wallet now. Your health is something you should consider seriously as timely medical intervention can help your health in more ways than imagined. A small error in terms of health may result in huge medical expenses. Professional front will pose no problems this time.

Remedy: Donating a blanket on Saturday to the needy will help.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You will gain the rewards for your previous efforts, that you have put in. It has been a long wait, but all your desires would be realized during this time. Personally, you will experience a sense of stability in your marital relationship where you will grow along with your partner. Those facing impediments in begetting offspring, will get good news. Law students will be especially happy as their hard work will pay off.

Remedy: You should donate shoes to beggars and homeless.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image source: Pixabay