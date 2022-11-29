Budh Gochar 2022 : Mercury Transit in Sagittarius on 03 December 2022 Effects And Remedies On 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

People pursuing advanced studies can pursue that. Support from your father and mentors is likely to get you empowered. Beware of your father's health though. Pilgrimages are under well-favoured stars. You will also be inclined towards a religious path and will try to increase your good karma. Your younger siblings will extend their immediate support to you.

Remedy - Tulsi plant should be watered daily and a tulsi leaf should be consumed every day.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You could take your skills for the occult studies seriously and think of pursuing it seriously. Your research abilities will find suitable outlets and you will eke the result of your hard work. Be mindful of what you eat and your general hygiene. It is also time to strictly economise as Savings can be used for a rainy day.

Remedy - You must treat transgenders respectfully and donate green clothes and bangles to them for added blessings.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

You will be tying the knot with the partner of your choice, who is in line with your interests. Couples will enjoy a strong bonding and plan some religious events at home. A business partnership is well favoured this time. Tale care of health and fitness and a sensible diet coupled with a healthy lifestyle is going to make a world of difference to your life.

Remedy- Keeping an indoor plant in your bedroom will augment your luck.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Alcohol addiction or craving for oil junk food can cause diabetes, liver disorder or digestive issues. Your mature interactions with legal opponents will win your case for you. Professionals in the field of data interpretation, trading, negotiation, and banking can get the best out of this transit. Competitive exams will be easy for those who are preparing for them and your maternal uncle will always support you,

Remedy- Feeding green fodder to the cows daily would add to your punya kitty.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Those in the Share Market or speculation business can rake in profits. Students doing their advanced studies will get enrolled in subjects like Math and Mass communication. Some of you may procure scholarships. It is time to rebuild your romantic life for a greater sense of purpose and bonding, additional members will be welcomed into your family this time.

Remedy- Worshipping Goddess Saraswathi and offering her five red flowers on Fridays would improve your focus and crown your academic efforts with success.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Happiness from home and mother are strongly indicated. The time is feasible for real estate investments or any vehicle purchase. If you are into real estate and property building, and even wealth management business, there is no better time than this for you. You can also opt for the work-from-home option.

Remedy- Wearing emeralds of 5-6cts set in either a Panch Dhatu or gold ring on Wednesday will usher in auspicious results.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

People in the field of media, publication, writing, consultation, and marketing may benefit due ot their excellent expression, and the way they convince people to see eye to eye with them.You are likely to plan a short distance trip or a pilgrimage with loved ones so that the bond just strengthens. Your father and mentor will go out of their way to provide you with the required support.

Remedy- You should plant Tulsi plant on Wednesday in your home.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Your speech has an enormous impact on others and the mature conversations with your family just bring all of you together closer. Sudden gains, promotions, or salary hikes, are likely, People in business will receive cash inflow, and learn how to earn better. You might get into a hidden joint investment with your partner. Astrology enthusiasts amongst you can take it seriously.

Remedy- You must chant the Budh Beej Mantra for added luck and fortune.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

This is a lucky phase for data scientists, export-import, negotiator, banking, medical field and the business natives. There are chances for professional partnership working in your favour. You will receive good support from your business partners. Domestically, a peaceful and relaxing time is ahead, during this phase.

Remedy- Worshipping Lord Ganesha and offering him Durva (grass) would remove impediments from your path.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Long distance education-oriented travel plans may materialize for students. Those working in MNCs or import-export businesses are in for a particularly lucky time. Health will be a major issue that bothers you. Good hygiene and balanced nutrition is important to keep yourself healthy. Losses and expenditure characterise your time during this transit.

Remedy- You must feed green grass to cows on Wednesday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Support from elder brother or paternal uncle will feel empowering. Sudden monetary gains, and reward for the previous work and business ventures will cross your path. Students will have a gala time, especially those in the field of mass communication, writing, and any language course. Those in love will have a rewarding time spent with their partner.

Remedy - Gifting green coloured stuff to kids works wonders.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

It is time for your business to prosper as its brand value will touch the peak this time. You will either be flooded with opportunities or you will create them. If you are thinking of a vehicle purchase, there is no better time than now, to do so. Certain pujas done with a view to augment the luck and prosperity are likely to take your fortunes to the next level.

Remedy- Budha yantra should be installed in your house and workplace.

