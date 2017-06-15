Yoga For Psychological Distress Caused By Break-ups

Sometimes, no matter how much you try to make relationships work, it seems like they are just not meant to be. An unexpected break-up can cause considerable psychological distress. Whatever the reason for separation may be, a break-up can turn the whole world upside down and trigger painful and unsettling emotions.

Going through a break-up might also create sleeplessness, weight gain and an overall state of disinterest. Medically speaking, there is rumpling of natural feel-good hormones like dopamine and oxytocin, and steady release of the stress hormone cortisol.

Our brain appears to process relationship break-ups similar to physical pain. So people may experience craving for their ex-partners similar to the way addicts crave a drug they are withdrawing from. While, 'Let Go' is an oft repeated phrase for those going through an emotional roller coaster in relationships, these could be hard to follow.

A break-up can be the most devastating phase of your life or the most eye opening part of life. All you need is a little bit of perspective and some hacks to deal with the blows. How about we get some Yogic help out here! There are a few yogasanas or Yogic poses which can help in overcoming the situation.