Yoga For Psychological Distress Caused By Break-ups

Sometimes, no matter how much you try to make relationships work, it seems like they are just not meant to be. An unexpected break-up can cause considerable psychological distress. Whatever the reason for separation may be, a break-up can turn the whole world upside down and trigger painful and unsettling emotions.
Going through a break-up might also create sleeplessness, weight gain and an overall state of disinterest. Medically speaking, there is rumpling of natural feel-good hormones like dopamine and oxytocin, and steady release of the stress hormone cortisol.
Our brain appears to process relationship break-ups similar to physical pain. So people may experience craving for their ex-partners similar to the way addicts crave a drug they are withdrawing from. While, 'Let Go' is an oft repeated phrase for those going through an emotional roller coaster in relationships, these could be hard to follow.
A break-up can be the most devastating phase of your life or the most eye opening part of life. All you need is a little bit of perspective and some hacks to deal with the blows. How about we get some Yogic help out here! There are a few yogasanas or Yogic poses which can help in overcoming the situation.
1. The Eagle Pose (Garudasana)
The eagle pose helps the nervous system to reset your mood and fight feelings of grief. It increases endorphin levels.
Step by step
• Stand erect. Bend your knees slightly, lift your left foot up & balancing on your right foot, cross your left thigh over the right. Point your left toes towards the floor, press the foot back, and then hook the top of the foot behind the lower right calf. Balance on the right foot.
• Stretch your arms forward, parallel to the floor, and spread your scapular wide across the back of the torso. Cross the arms in front of your torso so that the right arm is above the left, and then bend your elbows. Snug the right elbow into the crook of the left, and raise the forearms perpendicular to the floor. The back of your hands should be facing each other.
• Press the right hand to right and left hand to left, so that the palms now face each other. Thumb of the right hand should pass in front of the little finger of the left. Now press palms together, lift elbows and stretch fingers towards the ceiling.
•Stay for 30 seconds and then unwind the legs and arms.
2. Child Pose (Balasana)
Step by step
•With your head down on a yoga mat, let your hip sink back so you are sitting on your calf bones and feet.
• Stretch your arms straight out ahead of you or rest them on your hands.
• Feel your back broadening and contracting with your breath, allowing tension to release from your body and mind
• Hold this pose for a couple of minutes.
Benefits-
Helps us in deep exhalations as we hold the posture and breathe and creates space in the spinal vertebrae, thus improving blood circulation to all the nerves. The forward bends massage your internal organs like abdomen, kidney and liver and help you to exhale completely, thus calming your mind.
3. Camel Pose (Ustrasana)
Step by step
• Kneel down on a folded yoga mat or blanket.
• Place your palms on your lower back on each side of your spine.
• Draw your elbows towards each other, letting your upper body point back onto a comfortable back bend.
• Deepen the area throughout your shoulders and chest with 5-7 long deep breaths.
• Rest in the child pose for some time.
4. Head Stand (Sirsasana)
Step by step
• Place the elbows on the ground with fingers of both the hands intertwined into each other.
• Place your head on your hands.
• Bring your knees as close to the face as possible.
• Now take one leg up followed by the other.
• With the legs folded, hold on to this position for a while.
• Now lift the legs straight up the body so that it comes in line with the head.
• Hold on to this position for a while.
• Come back using same steps.
Benefits-
It helps to reverse the blood flow, lowering heart rate & helps in the aligning of the spine. Holding inversions is a great stress buster as it rejuvenates our mind and body.
5. The Corpse Posture (Savasana)
It seems like the easiest pose to do, one that we look forward to, but it is considered one of the most challenging asanas and is strongly recommended at the end of a Yoga routine.
Step by step
• Lie on your back (close your eyes ) and relax your muscles, moving the awareness from your toes all the way up to your head.
• Become aware of your entire back and body weight as you inhale and exhale.
• Begin to count from 10 to 1 in your head with every exhalation, breathing as naturally as you can.
• At the count of 1 slowly turn to your right and sit up.
• Rub your hands and when they are sufficiently warm, place them on your eyes and look into your palms as you open your eyes.
It re-channelizes the neural circuits.
6. Nadi Shodhan (Alternate Nostril Breathing)
Step by step
• Sit comfortably and bring your attention to your breath. Spend a few minutes breathing naturally.
• Create Vishnu mudra (see image) with either your right or left hand.
• Inhale through both nostrils and then exhale out of one nostril and close the other nostril with your thumb or ring finger. The Science of Yoga suggests that you exhale out of the left nostril first if you are doing it before noon and through the right nostril first, if you practice after noon. The reason being the flow of Prana or life force is balanced by following the time cycle.
7. Meditation
A daily 20 minutes meditation practice releases BDNF or brain derived nerve factors and endorphins (feel good hormones). Meditation helps in regeneration of brain cells and increases our cognitive abilities, filling us up with enthusiasm. To begin with, you can practice guided meditations available online.
8. The Sudarshan Kriya
It is the most effective tool in combating the after effects of a break-up. It's a one stop solution to easily destress. Daily practice of Sudarshan Kriya which incorporates specific natural rhythms of breath, harmonizes the body and emotions. This powerful yet simple breathing technique, introduced by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of The Art of Living, helps eliminate emotional and physiological stress in the shortest period of time, leaving the mind calm and focused.
So get on that darn yoga mat, go through the 8 steps mentioned above and walk out to freedom. After all, a break-up is a good thing, if it can potentially get you in touch with the most important person in your life, YOU. As much as it hurts, this could be a great time for self-discovery.
This article is contributed by Keshav Sharma, Art Of Living, Bangalore.