What Does It Mean To Be Truly Spiritual? Thought lekhaka-Mridusmita das

Are you spiritual? When one ponders over this question, one might affirm themselves to be spiritual as they are regular visitors of the places of worship as per the faith they belong to, devotedly follow the rituals, practices and ceremonies and are also committed to their Yoga and meditation time.

While all of these are good practices that one can follow in life, one cannot be necessarily called 'spiritual' just because they are following all of these or any of these. Then, what is the definition of spirituality? What does it mean to be truly spiritual? Let's ponder over it.

Over the years, we have heard more and more people calling themselves spiritual. Yes, spirituality has gained momentum in the current times like never before. But often people get confused with spirituality and religion. While following a religion can ultimately take you to being a spiritual person, remaining a religious person might never make you spiritual.

As such, being religious can be a preliminary step to spirituality. And it is also very much possible that a spiritual person can follow a certain religion or faith, and follow the rituals and practices as well. So, what does it take to be truly spiritual?

While it is difficult to set a definition for spirituality, the word itself connects to one's soul or the spirit. It is a very innate quality or rather a state of being in tune to the self. For some people, being spiritual means to be opposed to being materialistic. It is, but in a slighter different perspective.

One can still enjoy the materialistic world by being grounded in spirituality. It is a state which requires self-inquiry and self-reflection and finding the true meaning of life and existence. As such, a spiritual person need not be from a specific religion or community or a group, anyone can reach the state of being spiritual when one gains the real wisdom that life offers.

While there are many, few of the qualities which a spiritual person exhibits are discussed below.

Tuned Inward

Spiritual people are those who do not chase the beautiful things in the outside world. Rather, they focus on the beautiful journey they discover within themselves. This journey from the 'outside to within' is most fundamental in the lives of spiritual people.

Wisdom Of Oneness

Spiritual people gain this precious knowledge that everything in this world is connected with each other. He enjoys a sense of belonging to one and all which gives them immense joy and happiness and brings in harmony. There is no duality for a spiritual person.

Compassionate And Serving

The compassionate heart of spiritual people underlines the knowledge that everything and every being is a part of themselves. This knowledge brings in love and service to people without expecting anything in return. They are happy to serve all as a part of themselves.

The Attitude Of Gratitude

Practising gratitude is a fundamental nature of spiritual people. They are thankful for whatever life brings in knowing that life will bring the best to them and that there is a higher power in charge of the universe.

Being Connected With The Higher Power

Spiritual people are constantly connected with a higher power, a power to whom they surrender. This higher dimension of one's self is a guide to reach the pinnacle of spirituality.

Being Equanimous

Spiritual people have mastery over this art of keeping their mind calm in all situations. Whether it is happiness or pain, they know to be at peace in all circumstances.

Being Aware And Conscious

Living life more consciously and practising awareness is an important quality that spiritual people exhibit. They perform all their actions consciously and live life with more awareness, awareness of oneself and everything around them.

While these are just a few of the qualities of spiritual people, the journey of spirituality might be a unique experience for each one. And everyone needs to walk this journey to discover the calling of their soul.

Walking the spiritual path might be challenging as well, but it is definitely possible when one rises above their religious beliefs and set on an inward journey, a journey which many great people have walked through and have found perpetual joy and bliss!