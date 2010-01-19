Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: Naren's Realisation Of God From Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Swami Vivekananda oi-Staff

Reason tries to pierce the nature of things for a definite answer. With the finite, it is possible, while the infinite lies out of reach of the intellect. Naren, the rationalist on his visits to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa would not go beyond reason to understand the actual import of the truth conveyed by the Master.

One day Naren and his friends rushed out of the master's room, bursting out with laughter when the master tried to teach the Advaita Vedanta or non-dualism; a oneness with entirety, the truth that everything is God. He uttered in between his laughter “How can this be? This jug is God, this cup is God and we too are God: nothing can be more preposterous!" Little later, the master followed them out and touched Narendra. The very touch revealed that everything was God indeed! He later stated, “I was astounded to find that really there was nothing in the universe but God! I saw it quite clearly but kept silent to see whether the impression would last, but it did not abate in the course of the day. I returned home, but there too, everything I saw appeared to be Brahman" (Swami On Himself) He could not deny the truth of the Advaita philosophy henceforth.

The master tested Naren in many ways and he, in turn, did not spare the master with his own tests.

During the beginning stages, Narendra denounced idol worship. But his father's death proved to be a turning point, with extreme poverty reigning high, he approached Sri Ramakrishna. He requested the master to intercede on His behalf to the Divine Mother (Mother Bhavatarini). The master, in turn, asked him to make the request himself. Naren stated later, “Reaching the temple, as I cast my eyes on the image, I actually found that the Divine Mother was living and conscious, the perennial fountain of love and beauty, I was caught in the surging wave of devotion and love" (Vivekananda, A Biography in Pictures, p: 19) In a joyful ecstasy, Naren could only ask for discrimination, renunciation, knowledge and devotion and an interrupted vision of the Mother. He forgot the world and was only conscious of the Divine Mother in his heart.

It was only gradually that Naren surrendered to the master. There are instances in the beginning stages, where Naren was disrespectful towards the master. Sri Ramakrishna with infinite patience moulded Naren. It was in fact His unfathomable love for the disciple more than his spiritual guidance that brought young Naren under his fold. The master exercised a close watch akin to that of the mother eagle over its young ones, on the different aspects of the disciple's spiritual practice.

Once Sri Ramakrishna intended to equip Narendra with spiritual powers to aid in his spiritual mission later. However, Naren denied them saying that they could lead him to make selfish use of them and mislead him instead. He requested the master for God realisation first. Sri Ramakrishna was highly pleased with the disciple's intentions. However Naren was admonished severely by the master when he craved for Nirvikalpa Samadhi. He condemned it as a selfish intention for his own liberation instead of working for others' benefit. However, Naren did get the realisation that he craved for. But the Master told him that it was under His custody until Naren's mission in the outer world was accomplished.

Naren's final training by the master happened in Cossipore, near Kolkata when the mater was moved for treatment owing to his illness. It was then that the master brought His other young disciples under the leadership of Narendra. While Naren was standing by the bedside of the master, a couple of days before His Mahasamadhi, a thought arose if the master was really an incarnation of God and wished for its confirmation from the master Himself. The master replied, “O my Naren, are you still not convinced? He who was Rama and Krishna is now Ramakrishna in this body-but not from the standpoint of your Vedanta" (Vivekananda, A Biography in Pictures, p: 22)

Swami Vivekananda later sated about the greatness of his master, “One gracious glance of the master can create a thousand Vivekanandas at this instant!"

What best can be the proof of the master's grace and greatness other than His disciple, Swami Vivekananda himself?!