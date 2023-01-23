Shambala: The Mystical Land Which Only Realized Souls Can See Yoga Spirituality oi-Pundreeka Valli

Inside the lap of the steep valleys of Himalayas, lies the famous land that belongs to immortal beings, by the name Shambala/Shangrila ( Gyan Ganj as per Hindu terminology) These immortal beings have an impact on the lives of human beings in a very significant way. It is believed that this place is visible to only those people/saints without a trace of sin or bad karma. The psychic barriers do not let anyone in with heavy quotient of karma. This place makes itself invisible to human beings, and mapping technologies. Since it is in a different dimension altogether, it can't be detected by satellites also

Buddhist References

As per Buddhist beliefs, the Gyan Ganj which the Tibetans refer to as Shambala or Shangrila, when translated, just means "source of happiness" as every being here remains in the form of consciousness and never goes through the birth death cycle. They believe that this place is the treasure trove of ancient and hidden spiritual knowledge

The Hinduism Viewpoint

As per a prophecy of Vishnu Purana, Kalki the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu wiuill be born in Shambala. Lord Vishnu would begin the Satyayuga after the deluge..

The Shambala Concept

Clad by snow-capped mountains, the land of Gyanganj resembles an eight petalled lotus in shape with the tree of life that brings together the heaven earth, the underworld, standing right at its centre. The beings here, are engrossed in transferring their knowledge to others and work towards improving the destiny of mankind. During the time of a great destruction, a king from this land is believed to appear on Earth to lead the world to safety, as per Buddhists.

According to Dalai Lama, Gyan Ganj or Shambala is a place that people cannot hope to find although it is present in the earthly dimensions. Only a karmic obligation can bring you here. The inhabitants lead the world through prayer and meditation.

As per the spiritual leader Guru Sai Kaka, he had visited it innumerable times seeking spiritual advice, A sage used to escort him at every visit,. Another extremely interesting story attached to the Gyan Ganj phenomenon is that of L.P. Farrel, an English army officer, who seems to have seen it in the wake of the year 1942.

It feels so comforting that there are people who are truly sincere who are trying to turn the world around with their spiritual powers to set the situations right. In this hard headed world, it is rare to find such a place and such people who strive for the benefit of others.

LP Farrel's Visit To Shambala

L.P Farrel an army officer in British army by profession, was a keen student of Hindu culture and traditions which probably was the reason why he was allowed to have a glimpse of the holy land of Shambala.

He starts his description thus. The way to Gyan Ganj felt very difficult and dangerous and he found it laborious to climb. He then felt a sudden onrush of energy ti climb and could clearly see the directions as if someone was guiding him throughout. After a rigorous effort of three and a half hours , tired to the hilt, he sat down on a square stone and heard a voice that asked him to remove his shoes and reach him immediately. The saint now appeared right before him, looking weak, and had such a surreal glow emitting from his face. He knew Farrels name and called him by his name couple of times. He was aksi the one who gave darshan to Farrel at his military tent in the form of a shadow. Farrel was confused as to how he could transmit his voice commands to Farrel when he did not have a mic or a wireless. Such practical doubts haunted the officer for a while. Sadhu answered him by saying that Farrel had just heard and seen what cant be accessed by any ordinary human. To reach this place, one has to indulge in long term sadhana, practice yoga and renounce the world. He also said that Farrel had been called there for an important reason.

Rest was history and Farrel returned content, and thrilled that an experience he did not even understand ,had come in search of him to his door step. Gyanganj similarly has been seen by a few more but nothing beyond this has been recorded in the mortal world.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.