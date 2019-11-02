Just In
November 2019: Auspicious Dates For The Naming ceremony Of Your Child This Month
You may be wrong if you believe there is "Nothing in a name". In India, a lot of importance is attached to "Namkaran". The name of the child, in the long run, becomes his/her identity and therefore, parents take a lot of care in deciding their name. You can check out the naming ceremony muhurat for November 2019.
We have prepared a list of auspicious dates for the naming ceremony of your child. You can choose the dates as per your convenience.
06 November 2019- Wednesday
Tithi- Dashami
Nakshatra- In Satabhisha Nakshatra
Time- 07:21 - 18:04
07 November 2019- Thursday
Tithi- Ekadashi
Nakshatra- In Satabhisha Nakshatra
Time- 06:37 - 08:41
08 November 2019- Friday
Tithi- Ekadashi
Nakshatra- In Purva Phalguni Nakshatra
Time- 12:24 - 17:56
14 November 2019- Thursday
Tithi- Dwitiya
Nakshatra- In Rohini Nakshatra
06:43 - 17:32
15 November 2019- Friday
Tithi- Tritiya
Nakshatra- In Mrigashira Nakshatra
06:44 - 07:53
18 November 2019- Monday
Tithi- Shashti
Nakshatra- In Pushya Nakshatra
Time- 06:46 - 17:10
22 November 2019- Friday
Tithi- Dashami
Nakshatra- In Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
Time- 09:01 - 18:56
27 November 2019- Wednesday
Tithi- Pratipada
Nakshatra- In Anuradha Nakshatra
Time- 06:53 - 08:12