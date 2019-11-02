ENGLISH

    November 2019: Auspicious Dates For The Naming ceremony Of Your Child This Month

    By

    You may be wrong if you believe there is "Nothing in a name". In India, a lot of importance is attached to "Namkaran". The name of the child, in the long run, becomes his/her identity and therefore, parents take a lot of care in deciding their name. You can check out the naming ceremony muhurat for November 2019.

    We have prepared a list of auspicious dates for the naming ceremony of your child. You can choose the dates as per your convenience.

    06 November 2019- Wednesday

    Tithi- Dashami

    Nakshatra- In Satabhisha Nakshatra

    Time- 07:21 - 18:04

    07 November 2019- Thursday

    Tithi- Ekadashi

    Nakshatra- In Satabhisha Nakshatra

    Time- 06:37 - 08:41

    08 November 2019- Friday

    Tithi- Ekadashi

    Nakshatra- In Purva Phalguni Nakshatra

    Time- 12:24 - 17:56

    14 November 2019- Thursday

    Tithi- Dwitiya

    Nakshatra- In Rohini Nakshatra

    06:43 - 17:32

    15 November 2019- Friday

    Tithi- Tritiya

    Nakshatra- In Mrigashira Nakshatra

    06:44 - 07:53

    18 November 2019- Monday

    Tithi- Shashti

    Nakshatra- In Pushya Nakshatra

    Time- 06:46 - 17:10

    22 November 2019- Friday

    Tithi- Dashami

    Nakshatra- In Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

    Time- 09:01 - 18:56

    27 November 2019- Wednesday

    Tithi- Pratipada

    Nakshatra- In Anuradha Nakshatra

    Time- 06:53 - 08:12

