November 2019: Auspicious Dates For The Naming ceremony Of Your Child This Month Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

You may be wrong if you believe there is "Nothing in a name". In India, a lot of importance is attached to "Namkaran". The name of the child, in the long run, becomes his/her identity and therefore, parents take a lot of care in deciding their name. You can check out the naming ceremony muhurat for November 2019.

We have prepared a list of auspicious dates for the naming ceremony of your child. You can choose the dates as per your convenience.

06 November 2019- Wednesday

Tithi- Dashami

Nakshatra- In Satabhisha Nakshatra

Time- 07:21 - 18:04

07 November 2019- Thursday

Tithi- Ekadashi

Nakshatra- In Satabhisha Nakshatra

Time- 06:37 - 08:41

08 November 2019- Friday

Tithi- Ekadashi

Nakshatra- In Purva Phalguni Nakshatra

Time- 12:24 - 17:56

14 November 2019- Thursday

Tithi- Dwitiya

Nakshatra- In Rohini Nakshatra

06:43 - 17:32

15 November 2019- Friday

Tithi- Tritiya

Nakshatra- In Mrigashira Nakshatra

06:44 - 07:53

18 November 2019- Monday

Tithi- Shashti

Nakshatra- In Pushya Nakshatra

Time- 06:46 - 17:10

22 November 2019- Friday

Tithi- Dashami

Nakshatra- In Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

Time- 09:01 - 18:56

27 November 2019- Wednesday

Tithi- Pratipada

Nakshatra- In Anuradha Nakshatra

Time- 06:53 - 08:12