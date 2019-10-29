ENGLISH

    November 2019: Auspicious Dates For Buying And Selling Of Vehicles This Month  

    By

    If you are planning to either buy or sell your vehicle in the month of November, then it is better to check out the auspicious dates. No matter what automobiles you buy, be it a car, scooter, bike or a truck, make sure you see the muhurat and the shubh time. Purchasing anything on an auspicious day and time has been given great significance in India and has been followed by people in this country for ages.

    Check out the dates and purchase your favourite vehicle as per your convenience.

    4 November 2019- Monday

    Muhurat: 06:35 AM to 04:57 AM, Nov 05

    Nakshatra: Shravana, Dhanishtha

    Tithi: Ashtami

    6 November 2019- Wednesday

    Muhurat: 07:21 AM to 06:37 AM, Nov 07

    Nakshatra: Shatabhisha

    Tithi: Dashami

    10 November 2019- Sunday

    Muhurat: 06:39 AM to 04:33 PM

    Nakshatra: Revati

    Tithi: Trayodashi

    14 November 2019- Thursday

    Muhurat: 07:55 PM to 06:43 AM, Nov 15

    Nakshatra: Rohini, Mrigashirsha

    Tithi: Tritiya

    15 November 2019- Friday

    Muhurat: 06:43 AM to 07:46 PM

    Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha

    Tithi: Tritiya

    17 November 2019- Sunday

    Muhurat: 06:45 AM to 06:46 AM, Nov 18

    Nakshatra: Punarvasu, Pushya

    Tithi: Panchami, Shashthi

    18 November 2019- Monday

    Muhurat: 06:46 AM to 05:10 PM

    Nakshatra: Pushya

    Tithi: Shashthi

    22 November 2019- Friday

    Muhurat: 04:42 PM to 06:24 AM, Nov 23

    Nakshatra: Hasta

    Tithi: Ekadashi

    24 November 2019- Sunday

    Muhurat: 06:50 AM to 01:06 AM, Nov 25

    Nakshatra: Chitra, Swati

    Tithi: Trayodashi

    3 November and 7 November 2019 are Inauspicious dates but the available auspicious Nakshatra time is too short for vehicle purchase.

