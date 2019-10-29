Just In
November 2019: Auspicious Dates For Buying And Selling Of Vehicles This Month
If you are planning to either buy or sell your vehicle in the month of November, then it is better to check out the auspicious dates. No matter what automobiles you buy, be it a car, scooter, bike or a truck, make sure you see the muhurat and the shubh time. Purchasing anything on an auspicious day and time has been given great significance in India and has been followed by people in this country for ages.
Check out the dates and purchase your favourite vehicle as per your convenience.
4 November 2019- Monday
Muhurat: 06:35 AM to 04:57 AM, Nov 05
Nakshatra: Shravana, Dhanishtha
Tithi: Ashtami
6 November 2019- Wednesday
Muhurat: 07:21 AM to 06:37 AM, Nov 07
Nakshatra: Shatabhisha
Tithi: Dashami
10 November 2019- Sunday
Muhurat: 06:39 AM to 04:33 PM
Nakshatra: Revati
Tithi: Trayodashi
14 November 2019- Thursday
Muhurat: 07:55 PM to 06:43 AM, Nov 15
Nakshatra: Rohini, Mrigashirsha
Tithi: Tritiya
15 November 2019- Friday
Muhurat: 06:43 AM to 07:46 PM
Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha
Tithi: Tritiya
17 November 2019- Sunday
Muhurat: 06:45 AM to 06:46 AM, Nov 18
Nakshatra: Punarvasu, Pushya
Tithi: Panchami, Shashthi
18 November 2019- Monday
Muhurat: 06:46 AM to 05:10 PM
Nakshatra: Pushya
Tithi: Shashthi
22 November 2019- Friday
Muhurat: 04:42 PM to 06:24 AM, Nov 23
Nakshatra: Hasta
Tithi: Ekadashi
24 November 2019- Sunday
Muhurat: 06:50 AM to 01:06 AM, Nov 25
Nakshatra: Chitra, Swati
Tithi: Trayodashi
3 November and 7 November 2019 are Inauspicious dates but the available auspicious Nakshatra time is too short for vehicle purchase.