Vijaya Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance

Ekadashi holds special significance in Hinduism and fasting or observing a vrat on this day is not only important but is a difficult task too. There are two ekadashis each month. The Ekadashi Tithi of Phalguna, Krishna Paksha (as per the Purnimant calendar) or Magha, Krishna Paksha (according to the Amavasyant calendar) is called Vijaya Ekadashi.

The term Vijaya means victory and is said to be named after one of the gatekeepers (Dwarpalas) of Lord Vishnu's heavenly abode, which is known as Vaikuntha. Let us know about the Vijaya Ekadashi 2022 date, time, puja method, how to please Lord Vishnu and its significance.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2022: Date, Puja, Vrat Timings

This year in 2022, in the month of February, Vijaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on Saturday, 26 February and Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on 27 February. On 27 February, the Parana time is 13:35 to 15:19 and Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment is 13:35. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 10:39 am on 26 February 2022. The Ekadashi tithi ends at 08:12 on Feb 27, 2022.

Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on Sunday, February 27, 2022. On 28 February, Parana Time for Gauna Ekadashi will be 05:59 am to 08:19 am. On Parana Day Dwadashi would be over before Sunrise. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 10:39 on 26 February 2022 and Ekadashi Tithi ends at 08:12 on 27 February 2022.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2022: Puja Rituals And Fasting Method

On the auspicious day of Vijaya Ekadashi, devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath in the holy water to cleanse themselves. One needs to observe fast the whole day, if it becomes too hard, they can have fruits only once a day.

An altar is created for worship and seven types of paddy is placed on it. An urn filled with water is also placed which is decorated with Mango leaves. Lamps and incense sticks are also placed and the story of Ekadashi fasting is read. Then Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped with a pure heart.

Devotees have to use flowers, fruits, Gangajal incense, lamps to worship and please the deities. Once they worship Lord Vishnu on the Ekadashi tithi, also He has to be worshipped the next morning, which is Dwadashi tithi.

Once worshipping the Lord is completed, devotees can feed Brahmins, give donations, charity and then break their fast.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2022: How To Please Lord Vishnu

Devotees believe that by fasting on this day, Lord Vishnu becomes happy and blesses them with prosperity and success in every work. It is said that one can also get success in whatever they do and one can efficiently deal with even the biggest of enemies or obstacles. Further, it is believed that salvation can also be attained after death.

Here is how one can please Lord Vishnu on Vijaya Ekadashi:

One needs to take bath in the holy water and wear yellow clothes and offer yellow flowers to Lord Vishnu.

Also offer Panchamrit to Lord Vishnu, without which the Puja is incomplete.

Tulsi must also be given to Lord Vishnu as He had given a boon to Tulsi to be present while being worshipped.

No matter who observes fast, the fasting story must be recited and in this case, Vijaya Ekadashi fasting story is to be recited.

Aarti is performed after the worship of Lord Vishnu. No matter what errors have been committed during the puja, an aarti diminishes them all. Also, one can ask for forgiveness by reciting a forgiveness prayer.

Special mantras are chanted, especially Vishnu Chalisa with pure devotion to get the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2022: Significance

The term Vijaya means 'Victory' and therefore, Vijaya Ekadashi means one who wishes to be victorious or triumphant in life observes this vrat and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. It is on this day, people worship and fast to get rid of their sins and pray to become a better version of themselves.

Devotees also believe that by following all the puja rituals on this day by a devoted heart, they can secure their place in Vaikuntha Dham after their mortal journey on the Earth ends.

Therefore, the prime purpose of this Ekadashi fast is to cleanse one's thoughts, purify their soul and liberate themselves from their sins of this lifetime. It is only then one can attain Moksha (salvation from the vicious cycle of birth, life and death).

