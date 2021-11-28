Utpanna Ekadashi 2021: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi Legend and Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Fasting holds a very special significance in Hinduism. According to the Hindu calendar, there are two Ekadashis every month. Ekadashi fast is done by devotees who seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi is known by different names and therefore, the one that falls in the Krishna Paksha of the month of Margashirsha is known as Uttana Ekadashi.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2021: Date, Time And Puja Muhurat

This year Uttana Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, 30 November. The Utpanna Ekadashi Tithi will start from 4:13 am on 30 November (Tuesday) and will continue till 2:13 am on 01 December. Parana Tithi Hari Vasar Ending Time will start from 07:34 am and Dwadashi Vrat Parana Time will be on 01 December 2021 from 07:34 am to 09:01 am.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2021: Fasting Method And Rituals

The fasting rule of Uttan Ekadashi will start prior to this day. On the day of Dashami, eat satvik food before sunset and then observe the fast till the beginning of the twelfth tithi. On the day of Ekadashi, one needs to wake up early in the morning and take bath, then light a lamp in the temple and worship Lord Vishnu by offering flowers etc. Then devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi by observing a fast for the whole day of Ekadashi.

At the beginning of the twelfth day, one needs to take bath after waking up in the morning and worship Shri Hari with full rituals and break the fast. Also, people seek blessings by donating food to the needy.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2021: Legends Associated With This Day

The story of Utpana Ekadashi is associated with Lord Vishnu. Legend has it that in Satyuga (Hindu division of time), when a demon named Maru had defeated the Gods and made Indra Dev his captive, then all the gods approached Bholenath (Lord Shiva) for help.

Lord Shiva advised the deities to seek help from Vishnu, who then defeated all the demons but unfortunately, the demon Maru fled from the middle of the battle. After this Vishnu stopped fighting and went to take rest in the Badri cave. At the same time, the demon Maru came to kill Him, but this time a girl descended from Lord Vishnu, and put an end to that demon Maru. That girl told Vishnu that she was His incarnation. After this, Vishnu gave a boon to that girl and said that the devotees who have got themselves entangled in illusion, you will have to bring them again on the path of devotion and you will be known throughout the world as Ekadashi.

Utpanna Ekadashi: History And Significance

Ekadashi fast is observed for the special blessings of Lord Vishnu. By observing the Ekadashi fast, salvation is attained after death and all sins are removed from the present birth. The fulfilment of this fast leads to the attainment of salvation. Devotees believe that by observing this fast, one's physical and emotional health and also soothes the mind. This fast is completed by worshipping Lord Vishnu with true devotion.

Story first published: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 8:00 [IST]