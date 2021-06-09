Shani Jayanti 2021: How To Perform Puja On This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Shani Jayanti is an important festival observed by Hindus across the world. Shani is believed to be one of the important planets as per the Vedic Astrology and Hindu mythology. Lord Shani is believed to be the son of Lord Surya (the Sun God) and His wife Chaya. Every year Shani Jayantinis observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Jyeshtha Month. This year the date falls on both 9 and 10 June 2021. But since the Chaturdashi begins after noon on 9 June, the devotees of Lord Shani will be observing the festival on 10 June as the festival needs to include sunrise.

Devotees of Lord Shani observe a fast on this day and offer Him prayers. They chant the mantras and offer various offerings to the deity. Many people visit Shani Temples to worship the deity and perform all the rituals. But due to the increasing covid cases, most of the people may prefer to do the puja while being at home. Today we are here to tell you how you can perform Shani Jayanti Puja while you are at home. Read on.

Doing Shani Puja On Saturday

Usually, Shani Puja is done on Saturday. This is because Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani. On this day, devotees should wake up early in the morning. They should bathe after applying sesame oil to their entire body. After bathing, one should wear black clothes and offer black sesame seeds to the deity. After this, they need to chant the Shani mantras and offer the offerings. They should also light sesame oil Diya.

While worshipping Lord Shani, worship Lord Hanuman and Ganesha also. You can also chant the mantras of these deities and offer fruits, flowers and other offerings.

Doing Shani Puja On Shani Jayanti

On Shani Jayanti, devotees should begin the Puja by lighting a lamp offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

They should then offer black sesame seeds to Lord Shani and seek forgiveness for their mistakes.

Chant Shani Gayatri mantra and offer flowers to Lord Shani.

Now offer the foods prepared for Lord Shani.

Perform the camphor aarti and chant the mantras.

Fast for the whole day and break the fast in the evening by repeating the Puja.

While you are breaking your fast make sure you consume rice mixed with urad daal and sesame seeds.

Distribute the prasad among children and elderly people. You can also give to your loved ones.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021