Saphala Ekadashi 2021: Date, Puja Time, Rituals, Worship Method And Significance

Ekadashi fasting has special significance in Hindu Sanatan Dharma and is considered the most special of all the fasts. There are 24 Ekadashi fasts in a year and observing these fasts brings immense virtue and happiness. There is only one Ekadashi left this year which will fall on 30 December. Different names and significance of each Ekadashi have been explained in Hindu scriptures.

The last Ekadashi of the year will be on the Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Paush month, hence it will be Saphala Ekadashi. This date is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu is believed to be pleased with this and all the wishes of his devotees will be fulfilled. So let's know about the date, muhurta, puja timings, worship method and story related to this important Saphala Ekadashi.

Saphala Ekadashi 2021: Date, Puja Time

This year the Saphala Ekadashi falls on Thursday, 30 December 2021. The Ekadashi tithi will begin on 29 December 2021 at 04:12 pm and end on 01:40 pm on 30 December 2021. The Parana time will begin on 31 December 07:14 am to 09:18 am and the Dwadashi end moment is 10:39 am.

Saphala Ekadashi 2021: Puja Rituals And Significance

This year Ekadashi fasting will begin on the sunset of Dashami tithi. On this day, devotees need to consume the food before sunset and on the day of Ekadashi, one need to wake up at Brahma Muhurata and take a bath to cleanse themselves. Lord Vishu needs to be bathed in milk and holy Ganges water and then worshipped with utmost devotion. Then new yellow-hued clothes to be put on the idol and fruits, flowers, Panchamrita roli, akshat, sandalwood, basil leaves, incense sticks, betel nut has to be offered.

Devotees then read the story of Ekadashi and prasad is distributed after performing aarti to God. On the day of Ekadashi fast is being observed and then jagran is done by chanting bhajans of Lord Narayana at night. On the next day, break the fast in the Paran Muhurta and offer food to the needy according to the capacity and donate it.

Ekadashi fast is also done on two consecutive days and it is suggested that Smartha with family members must observe fast only on the first day. The second one, which is the alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Sanyasis, widows and for those who want Moksha. When alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Smartha it coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day.

Parana means breaking the fast and therefore, it is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not performing Parana within this tithi is considered an offence.

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 9:30 [IST]