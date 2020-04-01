ENGLISH

    Ram Navami 2020: Here’s The Detail About The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance

    By

    Ram Navami is an important day among the Hindus. This is the day that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Every year, Ram Navami is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) Navami (ninth day) of Chaitra month. This is the month when Chaitra Navratri ends and people end their nine days festivities and rituals. Thus, Ram Navami is also known as Ram Navratri. This year the festival will be observed across India on 2 April 2020. In order to know more about the festival, scroll down the article to read more.

    Muhurata For Ram Navami

    According to the Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi will begin at 11:10 pm on 1 April 2020. The Tithi will stay till 10:13 pm on 2 April 2020. The auspicious Muhurta for Ram Navami is from 11:57 am to 02:35 pm. During this auspicious Muhurta of 02 hours and 38 minutes, devotees can worship Lord Rama and Goddess Sita (the incarnation of Goddess Lakshami and wife of Lord Rama).

    Rituals Of Ram Navami

    • One must wake up early and should take bath after finishing the daily routine.
    • You need to wear clean clothes and offer Arghya (water or milk offering) to Lord Surya (Sun).
    • Worship Lord Rama with the necessary puja items such as Tulsi leaves, lotus flower, Roli, Chandan (sandalwood paste), Gangajal, flowers, Akshat (rice grains).
    • Prepare fruits and sweet offerings for the Lord and offer the same to Him while performing the puja.
    • Offer yellow clothes to Lord Rama and apply tilak on his forehead. Use this tilak to apply to your family members too.
    • Once you are done with the puja, distribute the Prasad (offerings that you made) among the younger ones and needy.

    Significance Of Ram Navami

    • Devotees of Lord Rama consider it a highly auspicious day and they dedicate their entire day in listening to the stories of Lord Rama.
    • On this day, the statue of Lord Rama is worshipped and devotees also take a holy dip in the rivers and ponds.
    • Devotees also observe a fast on this day to please Lord Rama and devote themselves to Him.
    • People engage themselves in Kirtans and Bhajans of Lord Rama.
    • The festival is celebrated with great dedication and devotion in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama and his brothers.
    • Temples across the country, organise special puja on this day.

