Phalguna (Falgun) Month 2022: Know The Dates, List Of Festivals, History and Significance

The month of Phalguna or Falgun is considered the 12th or last month of the year, which comes right after the month of Magha, according to the Hindu calendar. The autumn comes to an end with this month, and the summer begins. This month holds immense significance and is usually observed in the northern parts of India such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Haryana.

Phalguna Month 2022: Dates

In the year 2022, the Phalguna month will begin from 17 February and continue till 18 March. People worship God with full devotion and perform charity so that they can get blessings and yield good results. It is during this month that big festivals like Holika Dahan or Holi and Mahashivratri are celebrated.

Phalguna Month 2022: History And Significance

Some people believe that the month of Phalguna is the best month to get of ailments or any kind of disease. This auspicious month is also dedicated to Lord Shiva or Bholenath. On the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month, the festival of Mahashivratri is celebrated as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shiva.

On the other hand, on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month, Amalaki Ekadashi fast is kept which is associated with Lord Vishnu. This month also brings a chance to immerse in the devotion of Lord Shri Krishna. It is believed that the people who want to have children, should worship the child form of Shri Krishna. On the other hand, those who want to maintain love and harmony in their married life must worship the young form of Lord Krishna.

Performing charity or donating things to the needy holds special significance in Phalgun month. Not only this but it is said during this month one can also pray for the peace of the souls of their ancestors, perform tarpan and seek blessings. Apart from this donating sesame, ghee, seasonal fruits, mustard oil, etc is quite beneficial.

Phalguna Month 2022: List Of Festivals

There are quite a number of festivals that are celebrated this month. We have made a list and explained each festival so that one knows about the significance of each one of them.

Vijaya Ekadashi: 26 February 2022

Maha Shivratri: 01 March 2022

Falgun Amavasya: 02 March 2022

Phulaira Dooj: 04 March 2022

Amalaki Ekadashi: 14 March 2022

Holika Dahan: 17 March 2022

Holi: 18 March 2022

1. Vijaya Ekadashi - It is one of the twenty-four Ekadashi vrats and is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi Parana (fast) is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. The day falls on 26 February 2022.

2. Maha Shivaratri - Lord Shiva is worshipped on Maha Shivratri day. Devotees pledge for self-determination and willpower throughout the fasting period to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva to finish the fast without any interference. It is believed that Lord Shiva was born as Linga at midnight on this day. The day falls on 01 March 2022.

3. Phalguna (Falgun) Amavasya- This is also known as New moon day in the month of Phalguna. The day falls on 02 March 2022.

4. Phulera Dooj- Phulera Dooj is marked on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya in the month of Phagun in the Hindu calendar. It is said that on this day, Lord Krishna prepares for the upcoming Holi and therefore, this day is celebrated in temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. Phulera Dooj is also spelt as Phulera Duj or Phoolera Dooj. The day falls on 04 March 2022.

5. Amalaki Ekadashi- Amalaki Ekadashi is one of the twenty-four Ekadashi vrats, which are observed to seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu. Amalaki Ekadashi falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi. The day falls on 14 March 2022.

6. Holika Dahan- On the eve of Holika Dahan huge bonfires are lit to commemorate the burning of the Demoness Holika, the sister of Demon Hiranyakashipu. People sing and dance around the fire to welcom It symbolises the victory of good over evil. The day falls on 17 March 2022.

7. Holi- Holi is also known as the festival of colours and is celebrated the next day of Holika Dahan. On this day people throw coloured powder and coloured water on each other. The day falls on 18 March 2022.

