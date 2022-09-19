Navratri 2022: Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga For Nine Days

1. Shailputri Temple, Jalalipura One of the Shailputri Temples is located in Jalalipura, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Goddess Shailputri, being the absolute form of Mother receives worship on the very first day of Navratri. Shailaputri is the daughter of the Himalayas and has the Nandi bull as her vehicle. She removes all the problems incurred due to associating with evil people. She has a trishul on the right and a lotus on the left hand. It is widely believed that Goddess Shailputri, on the first day of Vasanti and Shardiya Navratri, provides direct darshan to the devotees. Married women pray for the longevity of their husbands by coming here. It is believed that Goddess Shailputri listens to every wish and prayer made by her devotees. You can be assured that by attending the Maha aarti on the first day of Navratri, all marital problems will get resolved. In this context, the story of Goddess Shailputri is also narrated, to hear which people arrive from all corners of the country.

2. Brahmacharini Temple, Panchganga Ghat Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. Goddess Brahmacharini represents a Brahmacharini who is essentially clad in white, dwells in a hermitage and pursues sacred religious knowledge. Varanasi is the only place in India where you will find all 9 temples dedicated to the 9 forms of Devi Durga. The Goddess Brahmacharini appears luminours and in brilliant splendour. Her temple is located in Panchganga Ghat, Ghasi Tola, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She holds a rosary in her right hand and a kamandal in her left hand. She accords the supreme Brahman to those who worship her in the Brahmacharini form. Just a glimpse of this mother grants fame and lasting reputation for the devotee. She fulfils every wish of the devotees who gather here from far and wide for her darshan and worship. On Navratri the total number of devotees runs into lakhs. Those who take a darshan of this Goddess are believed to attain all sorts of happiness due to their children.

3. Chandraghanta Temple, Jaitpura The Chandraghanta temple is located in Jaitpura, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh is dedicated to Goddess Durga in the Chandraghanta form. Being the third of the nine forms of Durga, Goddess Chandraghanta is also referred to as the "married" form of Devi Parvati. Known to protect her devotees from all types of evil spirits she sports a half-moon (shaped like a temple bell) on her forehead. Goddess Chandraghanta rides on a tigress, has her third eye always open. She is known as the ‘Goddess of War' who is always in a ready stance to fight against the enemies and demons. People pray during Navratri to the Chandraghanta form of Goddess Durga for acquiring courage to face hard situations in life. Thousands of devotees pray to Goddess Chandraghanta to get rid of their physical and emotional sufferings.

4. Kushmanda Temple, Ghatampur Goddess Kushmanda is worshiped on the fourth day of the festival of Navratri (nine nights for the nine goddesses or Navadurga) and she is worshipped for improving health and for attaining affluence and power. This day is the day of passion, anger and holiness. Kushmanda ‘s most famous temple is in Ghatampur in Kanpur Nagar district. It is one of its kind in the country, and it hosts this smiling goddess. Goddess Kushmanda is a happy manifestation of Goddess Durga. This form of Goddess Durga is seen mounted on a lion and sports eight hands with seven deadly weapons apart from a rosary. Devotees who worship Goddess Kushmanda get tremendously empowered with positive energy and power. Taking bath in the Durga Kund and worshipping Goddess Kushmanda washes away all sins of an entire life time. Goddess Kushmanda eliminates ailments and sorrows and bestows longevity, name, strength and health.

5. Skandamata Temple, Jaitpura The 5th day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata. Skandamata Temple is also located in Jaitpura, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Another temple for her exists in Nepal where she is referred to as Bageshwari. According to a widespread belief, unhappy children by worshipping Skandamata, will acquire peace of mind and cheer and also experience fulfilment of their wishes. This apart, the mother queen also blesses devotees with an uninterrupted academic track record. Goddess Durga here, is referred to as Skanda Mata because she is shown holding her son Skanda (Kartikeya) on her lap. It is thought that those who worship her have their wishes granted, find serenity and pleasure, and quickly reach salvation. Bhagwati Skanda Mata practitioners do not experience anguish of any kind. Skanda Mata has four arms, three eyes, and seen mounting on a lion. Her remaining two hands are usually depicted clutching lotus flowers One of her hands is in the Abhayamudra pose, while the other is used to carry her son Skanda on her lap.

6. Katyayani Temple, Ram Ghat Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on the Sixth Day of Navratri. Katyayani Durga Temple is located at Ram Ghat, Ghasi Tola, at Varanasi. Rishi Katyayan observed strict austerity to get the Goddess as his daughter. She is considered as the predominant deity of Vraj Mandal. She possesses four hands, upper-left-hand holding a sword, upper-right-hand showing Abhaya Mudra, lower-right-hand showing Vara Mudra, and lower left hand holding a lotus flower. Worshipping her removes all sorts of fear and grief from the hearts of devotees. Fasting and worshipping her removes the obstacles to the marriage of eligible girls. It is believed that the Gopis fasted and prayed to Goddess Katyayani to get Lord Krishna as their suitor. Goddess Katyayani is best meditated upon in the twilight period as worshipping her at this time with incense, lamp, and guggul removes all kinds of hindrances. Those who offer five kinds of sweets to the Goddess, and then distribute it amongst young girls, would experience uninterrupted income from steady sources and enjoy an income that commensurates with their abilities.

7. Kalratri Temple, Lahori Tola This temple is located in Lahori Tola, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. According to a belief, Goddess Kalratri is presented as pitch-dark skinned with her hair dishevelled, with a skull garland around her neck, and with three eyes that consistently emit radiance from them. She inhales and exhales fiery fumes continuously through her nostrils. According to beliefs, Kalratri is a very powerful Goddess whose devotees need not fear hazards from fire, water, animals, enemies and night etc. This is the most fearsome form of goddess Durga. Destroyer of all demon entities, Kalratri is the goddess of the night of each day and her devotees do not fear her. She is the ultimate destroyer of evil and scares away the demons and ghosts when someone even thinks about her. Her devotees would be freed by her, of their fear of fire, water, animals and enemies. Her devotees are freed from all sorts of phobias and fear.

8. Mahagauri Temple, Vishwanath Gali Mahagauri Temple is located at Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (Maa Mangala Gauri Mandir). By worshipping her, it is believed that the sins of the devotees are eliminated and they would accomplish divine tasks as well. Worshipping her is equal to worshipping all the Goddesses of the three worlds. According to the Puranas, Goddess Annapurna established in the old Kashi Vishwanath temple is known as Goddess Mahagauri. She is the eighth form of Goddess Durga. Every year, from the day of the Dhanteras that is, up to four days, south Indian devotees arrive in huge numbers for Deepavali Darshan of Golden Annapurna along with having Ganga Snan and Vishwanath Darshan. Goddess Mahagauri has a fair complexion, three eyes and four hands that radiate peace and compassion from her being. She is often seen dressed in either a white or green sari. She carries a drum and a trident and rides a bull for a vehicle. Her left hand is in the abhayamudra pose whereas her right hand is in blessing mudra.