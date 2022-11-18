Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, Rituals, Vrat Katha, Dos And Don'ts Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Mokshada Ekadashi is welcomed every year on the Shukla paksha Ekadashi of Margashirsh month. On the same day, Geeta Jayanti is also celebrated by Krishna devotees. Mokshada Ekadashi is the day when Lord Vishnu is worshipped in the puja muhurta, fast is observed and vrat katha is recited.

Mokshada Ekadashi was the special day when Lord Krishna manifested in his Vishwaroopa avatar to Arjuna on the first day of the Kurukshetra battle as he taught Bhagavad Gita to him. This day blesses devotees with salvation in the afterlife which is also obtained by another method, of offering the outcome of your meritorious deeds to your ancestors. With the observance of this vrat especially the recitation of vrat Katha, all the sins are destroyed. This is the day Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are also worshipped. Fasting is done throughout the day which is broken at night by consuming fruits. Ekadashi fasting is advised to be observed by only those devotees who seek Lord Vishnu's love and affection.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Date And Time

Mokshada Ekadashi on Saturday, 03 December 2022

On 04 December 2022, Parana Time is from 01:18 pm to 03:35 pm. On Parana Day Hari Vasara Ending Moment is at 11:40 am

Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 05:39 am on 03 December 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Ends at 05:34 am on 04 December 2022

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Paran time

Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi on Sunday, 04 December 2022.

On 5th December, Parana Time for Vaishnava Ekadashi lasts from 06:28 am to 08:45 am.

On Parana Day Dwadashi would be over before Sunrise.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Puja Rituals

On the day of Ekadashi, wake up in the early hours, take a holy bath, and then get ready with a vow to follow the fast strictly. Set a wooden chowki in the center of your puja room and place a silk cloth over it and upon this place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. Wrap the Gita in yellow or red cloth and offer fruits sweets panchamrit and chant mantras to Lord Krishna. The read chapter 11 of Bhagavad Gita on this day and pray for wish fulfilment at the end of the puja. The charitable deeds done on this day yield infinite results.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Vrat Katha

As per the legend, a king called Vaikhanasa, the ruler of Gokul, dreamed that his father was unhappy in hell. After enquiring the next day, about the outcome of this dream, he was directed towards a sage called Parvatha who knew past present and future. After Parvata informed him that his father was suffering in hell as a result of some sin he had done in his past life, King prayed to him to suggest a solution. Accordingly, the sage advised him to perform Mokshada Ekadashi which the king followed and procured liberation for his father in hell.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Dos And Don'ts

Planting a Basil plant in the east direction on this day prove auspicious for the individual. Planting the Marigold plant in the northern direction of the house is equally beneficial. Since Lord Vishnu resides in the Amla plant, therefore planting it will be considered holy.

Rice is proscribed from the menu for this day. Any tamasic food including nonvegetarian food, garlic and onion intake is not advisable. Brinjal and alcohol are also strictly prohibited from consuming on this day. One cannot consume beans.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 20:00 [IST]