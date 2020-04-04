Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Know About The History And Significance Of This Festival In Detail Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is one of the most important festivals for people belonging to the Jain community. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the twenty-fourth Tiranthkara of Jains. This year the festival falls on 6 April 2020. It is said that Lord Mahavir was born to King Siddhartha and his wife Trishala.

To know more about this festival, we are here with some details. Read on:

History

Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC in the Champaran district of Bihar. According to the historic spiritual books of Jains, Lord Mahavir was born on the 13th day in the Chaitra month. Legends have it that before giving birth to Mahavir, Queen Trishala had numerous dreams wherein she dreamt about the bright future of her yet-to-be-born child. They also believe that the Queen didn't feel any labour pain while giving birth to Lord Mahavir. It is said that while Mahavir was 30 years old, he left behind his kingdom and discarded all the luxuries to achieve enlightenment and salvation.

Significance Of Mahavir Jayanti

People following Jainism, carry out a Rath Yatra on this day. They also take the idol of Lord Mahavir in the procession. On this day, the devotees of Lord Mahavir perform 'Abhishek' (milk or water offering) to Him. They also recite the holy rhymes. Lord Mahavir encouraged non-violence, love and compassion. Priests, therefore, narrate the teachings of Lord Mahavir on this day. Devotees feed the needy and poor people on this day in the name of Lord Mahavir. Temples dedicated to Him carry out some philanthropic work and charitable activities. Devotees take an oath to follow honesty and simple way of living. Traditional dishes are prepared on this day. Jains share the food with the needy and their loved ones after worshipping Lord Mahavir.

Places Famous For Mahavir Jayanti Celebration

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated across the nation but there are a few places where it is celebrated with great harmony and enthusiasm. These places are:

Bhagalpur and Nalanda districts in Bihar

Girnar, Junagadh and Palitana in Gujarat

Pawapuri In Bihar

Parasnath Temple In Kolkata, West Bengal

Mount Abu In Rajasthan

Sri Mahavir Raj Ji temple in Rajasthan