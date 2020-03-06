Holi 2020: Lucky Colours For Different Zodiac Signs In This Festival

1. Aries People belonging to this zodiac sign are fond of playing Holi with their friends and family members. Since it is a fire sign, you can go for the red colour on this day. The moon will be ruling in the fifth house of your horoscope. Before going to play with colours, worship the deity and offer red colour to them. This will bring you good luck and blessings. Apart from red, you can play with yellow and pink colours.

2. Taurus Moon will be ruling in the fourth house of your horoscope. Also, this zodiac sign is ruled by Venus and therefore, you can play with bright hues such as pink and saffron. You can also go for blue and green colours this Holi.

3. Gemini You fall under a water sign and ruled by the Mercury planet. People belonging to this zodiac sign are fond of playing Holi with loud music and enjoying it with their family members. This Holi you can go for green colours. You can wear stunning green clothes on this day.

4. Cancer People under this zodiac sign is ruled by the Moon and is known as a water sign. They are fond of spending time with their family members and friends. They love to play with water colours rather than playing with dry colours. So people born under this zodiac sign can go for white or blue colours. However, if you are looking for some bright colours then go for orange.

5. Leo Ruled by Lord Sun, people under this zodiac sign is believed to be one of the fire signs. Maybe you are already looking forward to celebrating and so you have begun the preparations. Since the colour of your ruling God is orange, you can choose the same colour for this festival. However, you can go for brick red, copper or golden coloured outfits as well.

6. Virgo If you are a Virgo, then you are one of the earth signs. Your ruling planet is Mercury. This Holi, the moon will be ruling in the twelfth, whereas the Saturn will rule in the fourth house of your zodiac sign. You may not be willing to play colours with your family and friends. Therefore, it is suggested that you stay away from red colour. Use green, orange and light yellow colours to play during Holi celebrations.

7. Libra The Libra sun sign is ruled by Venus and is one of the water signs. Perhaps, you are quite amicable with whomever you meet. You will get to know many people during the Holi celebration and in order to make the best out of this day, you can choose violet, purple, pink and shades of white colour. Wearing one of the aforementioned colours will bring you good luck.

8. Scorpio People belonging to this zodiac sign are ruled by the planet Mars. Therefore, Scorpions can wear red colour and its other shades. We know you love celebrating every festival with great joy and enthusiasm. We hope wearing red will reflect your energy and enthusiasm during the Holi celebration. In addition to the red colour, you can also wear pink and green.

9. Sagittarius This zodiac sign is ruled by Jupiter and belongs to fire signs. We know that you are super comfortable in getting used to a particular culture and environment. This Holi stars are not in your favour and you may want to stay away from the crowd. In order to keep yourself calm and relaxed, you can wear purple and violet colours. Also, if somebody insists you to play with them, then go for the same colours during this festival.

10. Capricorn Belonging to the Earth sign, this zodiac sign is ruled by the planet Saturn. These people are fond of festivals, especially Holi. Therefore, this Holi, begin your celebration by applying black colour on the deity, Lord Saturn. You can also wear black clothes to symbolise your zodiac sign and deity. While playing Holi, use grey, brown and/or blue colours.

11. Aquarius This zodiac sign is ruled by Saturn and is one of the air signs. We understand over the past few days, you have gone through various troubles and are looking for ways to make a fresh beginning. Holi is the best time when you can engage yourself in socialising with other people. Colours like green, blue and violet can help you in feeling better and enjoying the festival.