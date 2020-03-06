Just In
- 35 min ago Rakul Preet Singh’s Printed Blue Ruffle Dress Is What You Can Flaunt At Unplanned Weekend Parties
-
- 44 min ago Divya Khosla Kumar Gives Us One Of The Boldest Moments With A Little Black Dress
- 2 hrs ago 10 Health Benefits Of Drinking Fig Juice
- 2 hrs ago Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins Her Instagram Journey With A Sassy Gym Wear And Earring Look
Don't Miss
- Technology Vivo S6 To Launch With 5G Support In March End
- News Coimbatore: Bandh called by Hindu, Muslim outfits postponed on March 7
- Travel Women's Day Special : Beginner Backpacking Tips For Women
- Movies Rana Daggubati Opens Up About Losing 30 Kilos For His Role In Haathi Mere Saathi
- Finance FM Sitharaman Assures Yes Bank Deposit Safety, Employees To Get Salary At Least For A Year
- Sports ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Veda Krishnamurthy exudes confidence
- Automobiles Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 33.12 Lakh
- Education Coronavirus Updates: CBSE Allows Face Masks And Sanitizers Inside Exam Centre
Holi 2020: Lucky Colours For Different Zodiac Signs In This Festival
Holi, the festival of colours holds great significance amongst people. It is the triumph of good over evil and day to forget all our woes and make peace with everyone around us. On this day, people belonging to different caste, creed, and race gather together to celebrate this festival with their loved ones and neighbours without any discrimination. Every year the festival is celebrated on the Purnima (full-moon day) of Phalgun, a month in the Hindu Calendar. This year, Holi will be celebrated from 9 March to 10 March. It is the end of winter and the onset of spring that makes this festival quite special for people.
Holi 2020: Meaning And Significance Of Different Colours
The best thing about Holi is the vibrant and beautiful colours, which are known as gulal in Hindi. You may see people throwing colours on each other and giving a warm hug, which is followed by sweets and drinks. To make this day extra special we have listed the colours as per your zodiac signs. Scroll down to read about them.
1. Aries
People belonging to this zodiac sign are fond of playing Holi with their friends and family members. Since it is a fire sign, you can go for the red colour on this day. The moon will be ruling in the fifth house of your horoscope. Before going to play with colours, worship the deity and offer red colour to them. This will bring you good luck and blessings. Apart from red, you can play with yellow and pink colours.
2. Taurus
Moon will be ruling in the fourth house of your horoscope. Also, this zodiac sign is ruled by Venus and therefore, you can play with bright hues such as pink and saffron. You can also go for blue and green colours this Holi.
3. Gemini
You fall under a water sign and ruled by the Mercury planet. People belonging to this zodiac sign are fond of playing Holi with loud music and enjoying it with their family members. This Holi you can go for green colours. You can wear stunning green clothes on this day.
4. Cancer
People under this zodiac sign is ruled by the Moon and is known as a water sign. They are fond of spending time with their family members and friends. They love to play with water colours rather than playing with dry colours. So people born under this zodiac sign can go for white or blue colours. However, if you are looking for some bright colours then go for orange.
5. Leo
Ruled by Lord Sun, people under this zodiac sign is believed to be one of the fire signs. Maybe you are already looking forward to celebrating and so you have begun the preparations. Since the colour of your ruling God is orange, you can choose the same colour for this festival. However, you can go for brick red, copper or golden coloured outfits as well.
6. Virgo
If you are a Virgo, then you are one of the earth signs. Your ruling planet is Mercury. This Holi, the moon will be ruling in the twelfth, whereas the Saturn will rule in the fourth house of your zodiac sign. You may not be willing to play colours with your family and friends. Therefore, it is suggested that you stay away from red colour. Use green, orange and light yellow colours to play during Holi celebrations.
7. Libra
The Libra sun sign is ruled by Venus and is one of the water signs. Perhaps, you are quite amicable with whomever you meet. You will get to know many people during the Holi celebration and in order to make the best out of this day, you can choose violet, purple, pink and shades of white colour. Wearing one of the aforementioned colours will bring you good luck.
8. Scorpio
People belonging to this zodiac sign are ruled by the planet Mars. Therefore, Scorpions can wear red colour and its other shades. We know you love celebrating every festival with great joy and enthusiasm. We hope wearing red will reflect your energy and enthusiasm during the Holi celebration. In addition to the red colour, you can also wear pink and green.
9. Sagittarius
This zodiac sign is ruled by Jupiter and belongs to fire signs. We know that you are super comfortable in getting used to a particular culture and environment. This Holi stars are not in your favour and you may want to stay away from the crowd. In order to keep yourself calm and relaxed, you can wear purple and violet colours. Also, if somebody insists you to play with them, then go for the same colours during this festival.
10. Capricorn
Belonging to the Earth sign, this zodiac sign is ruled by the planet Saturn. These people are fond of festivals, especially Holi. Therefore, this Holi, begin your celebration by applying black colour on the deity, Lord Saturn. You can also wear black clothes to symbolise your zodiac sign and deity. While playing Holi, use grey, brown and/or blue colours.
11. Aquarius
This zodiac sign is ruled by Saturn and is one of the air signs. We understand over the past few days, you have gone through various troubles and are looking for ways to make a fresh beginning. Holi is the best time when you can engage yourself in socialising with other people. Colours like green, blue and violet can help you in feeling better and enjoying the festival.
12. Pisces
Ruled by Jupiter, Pisces is one of the water signs. So if you are looking forward to celebrating Holi and spreading your positivity and harmony among your loved ones, choose some vibrant and bright colours such as green, red, indigo and pink colours to play colours with your friends and family members. You can also wear a dress of similar colours.
Happy Holi 2020: 25 Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones
Be safe and happy this Holi and spread love while playing with colours!