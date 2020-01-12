Lohri 2020: Know About The Date, History And Significance Of This Festival

History Of Lohri

There are many folk stories that are associated with the origin of this festival. According to legends the name Lohri has been taken from Loh, which means strength and warmth of the fire.

However, there is another story that tells about the story of Dulla Bhatti. He used to rescue innocent girls who were abducted by the goons of local rulers and powerful money-lenders. Once two young Brahmin girls Sundari and Mundari were abducted by some local goons who wanted to present the girls to a Mughal Emperor. As soon as Dulla Bhatti came to know about this, he went on to rescue the girls. He was successful in this and then married off the girls on Lohri. The marriage was no less than a celebration and was attended by many villagers. The villagers blessed the girls with happiness and presented cereals and clothes.

Since then Lohri is celebrated with great happiness and harmony. People greet each other and gather around a bonfire and then sing songs.