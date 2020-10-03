October 2020: List Of Indian Festivals In This Month

1. Adhik Maas Purnima: 1 October 2020 The Purnima also, known as full moon day in the month of Adhik Maas or Mal Maas is known as the Adhik Maas Purnima. The day is considered to be quite auspicious for Lord Vishnu's devotees. On this day, perform Satynarayan Puja at their respective places and seek Almighty's blessings. They may also observe a fast on this day.

2. Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi: 5 October 2020 Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is observed right after the Adhik Maas. It is the day on which devotees of Lord Ganesha worship Him and observe a day long fast to seek His blessings. They open their fast only after seeing the moon and worship it. This year the festival will be observed across India on 5 October 2020.

3. Ekadashi: 13 & 27 October 2020 In Hinduism every month comprises two Ekadashis, which are dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Since October 2020 marks the onset of Ashwin, a Hindu month, therefore, we will be celebrating two Ekadashis in this month. The first one will be Parama Ekadashi (13 October 2020) while the other will be Paoankusha Ekadashi (27 October 2020). On these two festivals, devotees of Lord Vishnu will be observing a day long fast and worshipping Him throughout the day.

4. Pradosh Vrat: 14 & 28 October 2020 The Trayodashi tithi in every fortnight is observed as Pradosh Vrat, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this day, people observe fast for the Lord Shiva and perform Pradosh Vrat Puja in the evening. The festival is observed to seek Lord Shiva's blessings in the form of marital bliss, eternal peace, health, long life and fortune. In this month, Pradosh Vrat will be observed on 14 and 28 October 2020.

5. Navratri 17- 25 October 2020 Navratri or Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals observed by people belonging to the Hindu community. This year the festival will be observed from 17 October to 25 October 2020. During this, nine day celebration, people will be worshipping Goddess Durga and Her nine different forms. The festival is celebrated with utmost dedication, devotion and enthusiasm across the country.

6. Dussehra - 26 October 2020 Dussehra is celebrated on the day right after the Navratri celebration ends. Dussehra is considered to be a part of Navratri celebration as on this day Goddess Durga defeated and killed Mahishasur, a mighty demon who caused chaos in the entire universe. The day also marks the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana who had abducted the former's wife, Goddess Sita. The day is considered to be quite auspicious as it marks the victory of goodness and truth over evil and falsehood.

7. Milad-Un Nabi- 29 October 2020 Milad-Un Nabi also known as Eid-e-Milad is considered to be the birth aniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad was born on the twelfth day of Rabi' al-awwal, an Islamic month.

8. Sharad Purnima/ Kojagra- 30 October 2020 The full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashwin is known as Sharad Purnima. The day is considered to be quite auspicious and people celebrate the festival of Kojagara as well. On this day newly married couples are blessed and given presents, People observe a day long fast and worship Goddess Lakshmi. Due to this, the festival is also known as Lakshmi Puja.