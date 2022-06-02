Karka Sankranti 2022: Date, Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Predictions And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Karka Sankranti is the day, when Sun transits from Gemini to Cancer, on 16 July 2022. This is the day when Uttarayana Kala ends to give way to the Dakshinayana period. Also known as Pitrayana, this period is referred to as the nighttime of Gods in Hinduism. This period lasts for about six months till Makar Sankranti, which arrives around January. Let us read further to know about Karka Sankranti in detail.

Karka Sankranti 2022: Date And Time

According to authoritative sources, Karka Sankranti commences on Saturday, 16 July 2022.

Punya Kaal Muhurta/Timings begin from 12:27 pm and last up to 7:16 pm.Duration of punya kaal is about 6 Hours 49 Mins.Sankranti muhurta starts at 11:10 pm. Mahapunya Kaal Muhurta occurs from 16:59 to 19:16. Duration of maha punya kaal is 2 Hours 16 Mins

Karka Sankranti marks a new auspicious beginning for agricultural activities. Dakshinayana period is characterized by Vishnu worship for the devout Hindu. Temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu are normally swarmed by devotees on this day as devotees perform numerous puja rituals. People worship Lord Varaha on a grand scale on this day as well.

Karka Sankranti is the counterpart of Makara Sankranti, but it is strictly meant for charitable acts. Offering food and clothes to the needy accrues merits or Punya in huge measure. Karka Sankranti is a great occasion to offer your respects and service to your father besides worshipping your departed ancestors.

The auspicious time for donation or charity is known as Karka Sankranti Mahapunya Kaal. The charitable deeds performed on this day are believed to guarantee immense Punya and are known to confer instant and manifold benefits. Agriculture is an important source of income for most of the Indians, and for millions of people, it is a prime source of livelihood.

Karka Sankranti 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

Ideally, one must wake up in the wee hours of the morning and take a holy bath ideally in a river, pond, or pool. While offering Arghya (holy water) to the Sun chant the mantra of Surya. Now perform the Vishnu Puja and chant Vishnu sahasranama as it emits peaceful vibrations and brings on good luck to the devotees. This is the day to give away in charity, especially the grains, clothes, and oil, to needy and Brahmins.

Worshipping Sun on this day is believed to bring well-being and prosperity. As this day is auspicious only for religious activities, one must not begin anything new or other auspicious tasks. This day is strictly meant for worship, meditation, charity, and service to the deserving. Lord Sun is always benevolent except for his conjunction with Rahu during transit in certain zodiac signs.

Karka Sankranti 2022: History And Significance

There is a mythological story that says that Lord Sun (Surya) along with other gods goes into a deep sleep on one particular day. Lord Shiva immediately senses that Surya needed rest and hence takes charge of the world so that Sun can relax well. This story explains why Shiva puja is deemed to be an important part of Karka Sankranti puja. Pitru tarpan, charitable deeds, and holy dip in the river are of special importance, on this day.

Pitru tarpan done during this period, bestows peace to the departed souls. The negative influence of the pitru dosha is also warded off and peace prevails in the family on all fronts. Pitru dosha basically affects domestic peace and material prosperity. As the Dakshinayan period begins, Lord Vishnu goes into yoga Nidra mode (yogic sleep) for four months. This day of Karka Sankranti coincides with Devashayani Ekadashi and hence performing auspicious ceremonies is prohibited during this period. However, worshipping Lord Vishnu clears away all the negative influences of Dakshinayana in the lives of people.

Karka Sankranti 2022: Phalam (Predictions)

Every Sankranti brings along with its certain pros and cons. Sometimes, it spells windfall for the wicked and sometimes it showers boons on the virtuous. This time of Karka Sankranti augurs well for thieves. So, caution must be taken to avoid getting robbed at home and outside.

Cost for commodities will be at the normal range, not too costly nor too cheap.

Generally, fear and anxiety will cripple the confidence of people and hence care must be taken to not succumb to it.

Cough and cold, and diseases related to it will afflict people and also nations. Drought and famine can be a possibility due to the lack of rain.

