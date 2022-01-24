Just In
Kalashtami January 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals And Significance
Kalashtami or Kala Ashtami holds immense significance according to the Hindu calendar and it is observed every lunar month on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi. This day is dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav, which is the fearful manifestation of Lord Shiva and therefore it is also known as Kalabhairav Jayanti. There are a total of 12 Kalashtami observances in a year.
Kalashtami January 2022: Date, Time
This year Kalashtami fin the month of January will be celebrated on Tuesday 25 January and the Ashtami Tithi timing will begin from 7:49 am on 25 January and continue till 6:25 am on 26 January.
Kalashtami January 2022: Puja Rituals and Worship Method
- On the Kalashtami, devotees keep a fast and rise early to take bath, cleanse themselves and offer special pujas to their ancestors.
- After that, Lord Kalabhairav along with Goddess Parvati is worshipped by offering rice, nuts, coconut, milk, and sandalwood. Roses are also used during the puja to decorate the idol. Kalbhairav katha is recited on this day.
- Arti is also performed at midnight with traditional musical instruments like conches, drums and bells.
- During the puja, incense sticks are burned and lamps using mustard oil is lit and mantras are chanted simultaneously to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.
- Devotees offer water to the moon and then break their fast and stay awake the whole night to narrate the stories of Lord Kala Bhairav and Lord Shiva. Apart from that they also chant the mantras.
- Dogs are fed with sweets and milk on this day because Lord Kala Bhairav is believed to be riding on a dog.
- Since the rituals associated with this auspicious day has strict rules, therefore, consumption of non-vegetarian food, tobacco and alcohol is forbidden during the fast as they are called tamsik food.
- Further, the devotees also maintain celibacy during this period.
Kalashtami January 2022: History And Significance
On Kalashtami, devotees worship Lord Shiva or Bhairav to seek his blessings for their wellbeing and forgiveness for their sins. It is believed that worshipping him will bring good health, happiness, prosperity and success. Some also believe by worhipping Lord Kala Bhairav, people who have 'Rahi' and 'Shani'doshas, it can be nullified.
