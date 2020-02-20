Maha Shivratri 2020: 13 Quotes, Sayings And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

For Hindus, Maha Shivratri festival holds great significance. Devotees celebrate this day to express their gratitude to Lord Shiva and He bestows prosperity and happiness among living beings. Also, the day is celebrated to mark the union of Lord Shiva and his wife Goddess Parvati. The duo represents the creation of the universe. This year the festival will be celebrated on 21 February 2020 across the country. In order to make this day memorable, here are some quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

1. 'This Maha Shivratri, let us spend the night by worshipping Mahadev and chanting his name to seek His blessings. Har Har Mahadev!'

2. 'May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you and your family with prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri.'

3. 'Adiyogi (Lord Shiva) is a symbol, a possibility and inspiration that can transform you into a better human.'

4. 'Jai Bholenath, bless us with a happy and peaceful life. Grant us nobility and wisdom.'

5. 'Those who dedicate themselves to Lord Shiva, they attain eternal peace and noble thoughts. This Maha Shivratri, dedicate yourself to Lord Shiva.'

6. 'He is the Shakti (power) as well as Shanti (peace). He is everything, male and female; light and dark; flesh and spirit; all perfectly balanced in just moment. He is Adi, he is Shankara, he is Mahadeva.'

7. 'His Trishul symbolises the control of mind, intellect and age, allowing you to work better and never lose control. Happy Maha Shivratri.'

8. 'The meditative pose of Lord Shiva symbolises calmness that can help you in overcoming everyday struggles and issues. On this Maha Shivratri worship Adiyogi.'

9. 'My path was full of difficulties before I came into your light my Mahadeva. This Maha Shivratri, I pray to you my Lord to guide me as you have been guiding me so far.'

10. 'Walking on a path can be a complex thing but when you are devoted to Bholenath, things become easier and obstacles no more fear you. Wish you a Happy Maha Shivratri.'

11. 'Let Bholenath's power and divinity shine in your life. Let his actions work in favour of your loved ones. Let your sorrows be driven away. May your prayers be heard on this Maha Shivratri by the Maheshwara (Lord Shiva) himself.'

12. 'May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you and your family on this Maha Shivratri. Jai Shiva Shankara.'

13. 'The serpent coiled around the neck of Lord Shiva symbolises letting go of one's ego so that you are free both mentally as well as physically.'