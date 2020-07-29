Just In
Happy Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status For Bakrid
Eid al-Adha or Eid Qurban is one of the two important festivals (Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha) that is observed mostly by people belonging to the Muslim community across the world. Also known as Bakr Eid in India, 'the festival of sacrifice' is considered to be quite auspicious by the people of this community. The festival is observed during the 'Dhu al-Hijjah', the twelfth month in an Islamic year.
For those who don't know, Dhu al-Hijjah means the 'month of pilgrimage' and Muslims across the world go for Hajj to Kaba which is present in Mecca. This year the festival will be observed from 9 July 2022 to 10 July 2022. The festival is celebrated in honour of Ibrahim who agreed to sacrifice his only son Ismael to obey the command of God.
On this Eid al-Adha, we have curated some quotes and wishes that you can share with your loved ones to mark this important day.
1. "Eid al-Adha is the Eid of sacrifice and commitments to Allah's orders. "
2. "On this Eid, may Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your disobedience and relieve the sufferings of misery. I wish you a Happy Eid al-Adha."
3. "This Eid al-Adha, I am wishing you his blessings. May He remove all the obstacles and sufferings from your life."
4. "May this festival of sacrifice, faith and purity fill your life with happiness and blessings. I wish you a Happy Eid al-Adha."
5. "May Allah bless us with the same in all circles of life, and help us amongst us who are helpless, worried and waiting for his blessings. "
6. "This Eid al-Adha, I pray to Allah that he bestows his blessings upon you and your family."
7. "May Allah bless your days with happiness, your weeks with prosperity, your month with contentment and the coming years with peace and love. Have a happy Eid al-Adha."
8. "I hope you lead a wonderful and prosperous life. I wish you a happy Eid al-Adha."
9. "This Eid al-Adha, lets us understand the basic essence of sacrifice. And let's celebrate this festival by sacrificing our ego."
10. "This Eid al-Adha, I wish your life to be lit up with Allah's blessings, hope and love."
11. "Eid Mubarak! May this Eid al-Adha bring new opportunities in your life and open the door to success."
