Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Know About The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, one of the important and widely worshipped Hindu Gods. Lord Hanuman, the Vanara God and one of the important characters in Ramayana is considered to be the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva. Every year Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the fifteenth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month i.e., on Purnima (full moon day). This year the festival will be observed on 8 April 2020 all over India. Below are the history and significance of the festival that you need to know.
Muhurta
Since Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the Purnima in the month of Chaitra, the muhurta for Purnima will begin at 12:01 pm on 7 April 2020. The Tithi will end at 08:04 am on 8 April 2020. During this auspicious muhurta, people can perform the puja.
Rituals
- On this day, devotees of Lord Hanuman wake up early. After cleaning the house and bathing, devotees wear clean clothes.
- After this, they worship Lord Hanuman by offering vermillion, flower, Ganga Jal, fruits and other sacred things used during any puja.
- People then chant the Holy Hanuman Chalisa and Sankatmochan Stotra.
- Devotees then mount a red or orange coloured flag in the courtyard of their house. Some of them can also mount it on their terrace.
- After this, the offerings are distributed among needy and family members.
Significance Of Hanuman Jayanti
- Those who are the devotees of Lord Rama also worship Lord Hanuman as he was the disciple of Lord Rama.
- Devotees of Lord Hanuman observe a strict fast, meditate on this day and perform a special puja for the deity.
- Devotees chant the Hanuman Chalisa in groups several times as it is believed that the Chalisa contains positivity energy.
- Those who are Brahmacharis, wrestlers and bodybuilders, they mostly observe Hanuman Jayanti as the deity is considered to be the God of energy, determination, will-power and power.
- A sacred aarti is performed to Lord Hanuman by the devotees to seek his blessings.