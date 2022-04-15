Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Mantra, And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

According to the Hindu calendar, the full moon day of Chaitra month is considered the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. He is also known as Varana God. The birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman (Sankatmochan) is celebrated on this date.

On this day, Lord Hanuman is worshipped by devotees and they fast with complete devotion and by performing puja rituals. Lord Hanuman was born for cooperation during the time of Rama's incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is said to be pleased with the recitation of his mantras, couplets and aarti on the day of Hanuman Jayanti. Let us know more about Hanuman Jayanti 2022 date, time, puja rituals, mantras, worship method and significance.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Time

This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on 16 April. The full moon date of Chaitra month will start at 2:25 pm on 16 April and will last till 12.24 pm on 17 April. Ravi Yoga is also going to be there from 5:55 am to 8.40 am on 16 April. Worshipping Lord Hanuman during this Ravi Yoga is considered very auspicious. On this day, Hasta Nakshatra is going to remain till 8.40 am, after that Chitra Nakshatra will start.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

There are certain puja rituals and worship method that is associated with Hanuman Jayanti. One should sleep on the ground on the night before Hanuman Jayanti. One should meditate while remembering Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman before sleeping.

On the day of Jayanti, wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath and take Gangajal (Holy Ganges water) in your hand and resolve to fast. Establish the idol of Hanuman in the east direction and worship them properly after making them well. After chanting, meditate by remembering Hanuman.

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, apply a paste of oil and vermilion to the idol of the Lord. After this, make a swastika sign on the main door of the house and all the other doors so that negative forces do not enter the house.

Offer Lord Hanuman on 11 peepal leaves by writing Ram-Ram with orange and vermilion, this will remove the problems in career and job.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Mantras To Chant

On this day, devotees go to the temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, light a lamp in front of his idol and recite Hanuman Chalisa 11 times.

Hanuman Mantra or Couplet

।। ॐ नमो हनुमते रूद्रावताराय सर्वशत्रुसंहारणाय सर्वरोग हराय सर्ववशीकरणाय रामदूताय स्वाहा ।।

(Om Namo Hanumante Rudravataray Sarvashatrusamharanay Sarvarog Harai Sarvavasikaranaya Ramdutaay Swaha)

ॐ महाबलाय वीराय चिरंजिवीन उद्दते ।

हारिणे वज्र देहाय चोलंग्घितमहाव्यये ।।

नासै रोग हरै सब पीरा।

जपत निरन्तर हनुमत बीरा।

(Mahabalaya Veeraya Chiranjeevin Udate | Harine vajra dehai cholanghitmahavyaye||

Nasai rog harai sab peedha| Keep chanting Hanumant Beera||)

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: History and Significance

Lord Hanuman is known to be an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and Sita himself, and therefore, He is also known as Anjaneya. There is a religious belief that Lord Hanuman was born at Sunrise and therefore, in temples dedicated to Him, spiritual discourses begin before Sunrise, at dawn and are stopped after Sunrise.

Hanuman Jayanti is very popular in the North Indian states of India and it is celebrated for 41 days. It starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaisakha month. In the southern states such as Tamil Nadu, it is known as Hanuman Jayanthi and it is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya and it is observed during the month of December or January. Also, in Karnataka, it is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha month.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:00 [IST]