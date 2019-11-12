Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: 15 Inspirational Quotes By Guru Nanak Singh On His 550th Prakash Parv Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Praksh Parv or Guru Nanak Guruparb is celebrated on the Poornima (full moon day) of Kartik Maas. This year the same is being observed and celebrated on 12 November 2019. Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism and thus was the first Guru of the Sikh people. Throughout his life, he made various contribution to teach people about keeping faith in one God, having austerity, selfless love and service, being generous and treating everyone equally.

Well, one can actually gain abundant knowledge from the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Therefore, we have mentioned some of his teachings.

1. There is only one God and one can have access to God through austerity and rememberance.

2. A person who has no faith in himself/herself, can never have faith in the Almighty.

3. Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit.

4. Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.

5. As a human, you must focus on speaking only those things that can bring honour to you.

6. Your mercy is my social status.

7. People who have been into love have found God.

8. The one who considers and respects all people equally, is the religious person.

9. In this world, when you ask for happiness, pain steps forward.

10. The world is full of pain and sufferings. The one who has faith in the name, will become victrious.

11. Under no circumstances, cease what you are not entitled to.

12. The world is illuminatde by the Almighty.

13. One must never step back from helping those who are in pain.

14. Serve people from your hard earned money. Goodness will follow you.

15. Death can never be called bad, O man, if one knew how to die.

We the above-written quotes will help you in living your life in a better way and in achieving your goals.

Waahe Guru Ji Da Khalsa, Waahe Guru Ji Di Fateh.