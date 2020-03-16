ENGLISH

    Gudi Padwa 2020: Know About The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival

    Gudi Padwa, a Hindu festival marks the New Year in Maharashtrian and Konkani Culture. The festival is also known as Marathi New Year and is observed every year on Chaitra Pratipada Shukla (the first day of the waxing moon). In other words, it is also celebrated after 15 days of Holi, the Hindu festival of colours. This year the auspicious day falls on 25 March 2020. The festival is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa. So, now let us know more about the festival.

    Auspicious Muhurta For Gudi Padwa

    The Pratipada Tithi for Gudi Padwa will begin at 02:57 PM on 24 March 2020 itself and will stay till 05:26 PM on 25 March 2020. On this day, the Marathi Shaka Samvata 1942 will begin. Devotees can begin the puja during the given muhurta and seek blessings from their deities.

    Rituals For Gudi Padwa

    • On this day, people wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. You can take a holy dip in the river or pond, if possible.
    • After this, devotees should wear clean clothes to ensure purity and austerity.
    • Women can make beautiful and colourful rangoli in the front yard of their houses.
    • After this take a Gudi which is a small pot made up of silver, bronze or copper metal. This Gudi should be covered with either a red or saffron colour cloth.
    • Place mango leaves and red and yellow flowers on the Gudi. Draw the holy Swastika sign using vermillion, turmeric and kumkum.
    • Attach some neem leaves also in the Gudi and place some jaggery as prasad.
    • Now hoist a Gudi upside down on a bamboo stick at the entrance of your house. While you are placing the upside-down turned Gudi, make sure it is visible from a distance only.
    • The intention behind placing Gudi in such a way is to ward off the evil and bring prosperity and good luck in one's home.

    Significance Of Gudi Padwa

    • Legends have it that Lord Brahma created the Universe on this day and therefore, the day holds great importance among the Hindus.
    • The day marks the arrival of the summer season.
    • People celebrate this day to mark the victory of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha warrior king.
    • It is believed that the neem leaves signify one's pure soul and positivity.
    • Farmers consider Gudi Padwa quite auspicious as they harvest their crops on this day.
    • Men and women are dressed up in their traditional and best clothes to celebrate this day.
    • On this day, people prepare a number of traditional recipes such as pooran poli, shrikhand and poori.

    We wish you a Happy Gudi Padwa.

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020
     
