Happy Gowri Habba 2021: Gowri Ganesha Festival Greetings, Messages, Quotes And Status Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Gowri Habba is a festival that is dedicated to Goddess Gowri and it is a ten-day Ganeshotsav festival observed by the Hindu community. This festival is also known as Gowri Ganesha Habba and Gowri Ganesha festival. This year in 2021, Gowri Habba will be celebrated on 9 September.

This festival is dedicated to Goddess Gowri who is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, Gowri Habba is a Hindu festival and a significant one in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It is observed a day before another popular festival Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees worship Goddess Gowri and seek her blessings. It is usually women who observe fasts (Swarna Gowri Vratha) on the Tritiya Tithi (third day), Shukla Paksha (bright phase of the Lunar cycle) in the month of Bhadrapada to seek the blessing of Goddess Gowri for a happy married life. This same festival is known as Hartalika Teej in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

While we are dealing with a pandemic and meeting them in person is not possible; to celebrate the spirit of this festival, you can also send heartwarming Gowri Ganesha festival greetings, messages quotes to your loved ones and wish them a prosporous life ahead. Scroll down this article and check out the curated list.

May your heart is filled with joy, love and happiness. Wishes to you and your family on the occasion of Gowri Habba 2021!

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati be always with you and your family. Happy Gowri Habba 2021!

Let this festival of Gowri Habba fulfil your life with health, happiness, love and peace. Sending heartwarming wishes to you!

May the Lord remove all obstacles from your life and bring you joy and happiness. Happy Gowri Habba festival!

May Goddess Gowri protect you and your family and guide you all in the journey of your lives. Happy Gowri Habba 2021!

May God enrich your life by blessing you with great beginnings. Happy Gowri Habba 2021!

Sukh, Samriddhi aur Samadhan Aapke saath jude rahe har din, har waqt, har saal. Happy Gowri Habba Festival to everyone!

May the divine blessings of God fulfil all your dreams and protect you from evil. Happy Gowri Habba!

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 16:39 [IST]