Gowri Habba 2021: Date, Muhurat, Puja Timings, Rituals And Significance
Dedicated to Goddess Gowri, who is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, Gowri Habba is a Hindu festival and a significant one in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It is observed a day before another popular festival Ganesh Chaturthi. This year the festival falls on 9 September.
Gowri Habba 2021 Date, Muhurat and Puja Timings
This year in 2021, Gowri Habba will be celebrated on 9 September. Pratahkala Gowri Puja Muhurat will start from 06:03 AM to 08:33 AM. The duration is 02 hours 30 mins. Pradoshkala Gowri Puja Muhurat - 06:33 PM to 08:51 PM. The duration is 02 hours 18 mins. The Tadige Tithi begins at 02:33 AM on Sep 09, 2021 and will end at 12:18 AM on Sep 10, 2021.
Gowri Habba 2021: Significance And Rituals
It is usually women who observe fasts (Swarna Gowri Vratha) on the Tritiya Tithi (third day), Shukla Paksha (bright phase of the Lunar cycle) in the month of Bhadrapada to seek the blessing of Goddess Gowri for a happy married life.
Devotees believe that it was on this day that Goddess Gowri came to her parent's home like any other married woman. On the next day, her son, Lord Ganesha came to take her back to Mount Kailash. The fasts are observed by unmarried women too and wish for a life partner of their choice. Also, there is a ritual where married women tie a sacred thread Gauri Daara with 16 knots to their right wrist, and the unmarried girls tie it without the knots. Also, women wear new sarees, and get all decked up with jewelry and accessories before performing puja with the items sent by their parents. Therefore, it is the same festival that is known as Hartalika Teej in the northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.