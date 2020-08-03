Gayatri Japam 2020: Muhurta And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Gayatri Japam is a significant festival celebrated by people belonging to the Hindu community. Every year the festival is observed on the Shravan Purnima and this year it will be celebrated on 4 August 2020. The day is also known as 'Gayatri Jaap Sankalpam' and is considered to be an auspicious day in South India. The South Indian Brahmins have various rituals on this day. Those who don't know much about this day can scroll down the article to read more.

Muhurta For Gayatri Japam

The entire day is considered to be auspicious on this day. One can begin the Gayatri Japam, early in the morning or whenever it feels feasible to do. The sunrise on this day will be at 06:02 am whereas the sunset will be at 07:03 pm on the same day. During this time period, people can perform Gayatri Japam.

Significance Of Gayatri Japam

In South India, the Gayatri Japam forms a part of the rituals of Avani Avittam or Upakramam, which is the commencement of the study of Vedas.

On this day, the Brahmins chant the Gayatri Mantras for either 1008 times or 108 times.

The day is also known as the Gayatri Pratipada.

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that the Gayatri mantra is associated with Lord Surya (Sun) and therefore, chanting the Gayatri mantra three times a day can bring positive results to people. It should be chanted when the sun rises in the morning, at noon when the sun reaches its peak and finally in the evening when the sun sets.

It is not that only Brahmins can perform Gayatri Japam. Any individual can do this and seek blessings from the Almighty.

On this day, people wake up early, freshen up and then take a bath.

After this, they offer prayers to their deities and then they chant Gayatri mantra for 108 or 1008 times.