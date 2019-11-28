December 2019: List Of 13 Lesser-Known Indian Festivals And Events In This Month Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

December being the last month of the year is quite colourful and has so much to offer. One can enjoy the month with chilly winter, hot beverages, cosy blankets and Christmas. But do you know apart from Christmas, in the month a lot of other festivals are also celebrated? Yes, there are many more colourful and lively festivals during the month of December that can help you by spending some quality time with your family members and relatives.

We have listed down a few such festivals that take place in the month of December. Scroll down to read more.

Why Is Lord Krishna Called Ranchod And Who Gave Him This Name

1. Rann Utsav- Kutch, Gujarat

Kutch is one of the largest salt deserts present in the world. Every year people of Kutch celebrate this Utsav (festival) where one can witness the authentic and interesting Gujarati culture. This joyful festival is a combination of mesmerising folk dance, ethnic clothes and some adventurous sports.

You can also enjoy various delicious food items. But the best thing about this festival is the scene where the white sand desert seems to be merging with the wide-open blue sky.

In order to ensure comfort and better hospitality, various beautiful and temporary tents are being set up by the government of Gujarat. It is during the full moon days when the Rann of Kutch looks breathtakingly beautiful. This is a festival that begins in October and goes on till February. This year the festival began on 23 October 2019 and is supposed to go on till 23 February 2019.

2. Hot Air Balloon- Karnataka

This is one of the most interesting festivals that is celebrated throughout December in Hampi, Mysore and Bidar district of Karnataka. One can enjoy the adventurous ride in the hot air balloon to have a bird view of the place. With the clear blue sky, one can have an experience for a life that involves the rich forest of Karanataka, small hills and much other natural beauty. The balloons are coloured with vibrant and bright colours that will surely make you hard to resist them.

3. Hornbill- Kisama, Nagaland

Hornbill is one of the most important festivals that is being celebrated in Kisama, a village that is situated 12 km away from Kohima. This year the celebration will begin from 1 December 2019 to 10 December 2019.

During the festival, you can witness people being dressed in their colourful traditional attires and dancing on their folk music. One can also enjoy various games, traditional food, handicraft items along with the handloom items. You can also taste some delicious cuisines during the festival. But the most famous attraction is the night market, War Dance, Bike Adventures and the Hornbill National Rock Concert.

4. Magnetic Field Festival- Rajasthan

This is the festival that gives a platform to budding talents in the field of music. It will be celebrated from 13 to 15 December 2019. This festival is organised in a 17-century-fort which is situated in Alsisar of Rajasthan. The three-day festival allows music lovers across the globe to showcase their talents.

Not only this, but you can also enjoy the grand feat and various tasty drinks in the event. The festival begins with morning yoga, kite flying and cooking and much more.

5. The Tamara Carnival- Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is a beautiful hill station in the Indian state of Karnataka. One can certainly enjoy the nature and serene hills. But do you know there is a festival known as Tamara which is celebrated in this hill-station? This 10-day festival will let you witness the culture and traditions along with satisfying music. You can enjoy the Jazz and Latin performance along with some real mouth-watering food items.

The festival is scheduled from 22 December To 31 December.

6. Perumthitta Tharavad Kottamkuzhy- Kerala

Perumthitta Tharavad, a festival celebrated in the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur and in some Talukas of Wayanad and Kozhikode of Kerala is one of the festivals of Theyyam, a popular ritual of worshipping God.

The festival will start on 7 December 2019 and will go on till 16 December 2019. During this 10-day long festival, you will see several forms of Theyyam rituals being presented before the spectators. You will also get to see and enjoy the Theyyam dance which itself is a mix of 400 dance forms. Every dance form represents a mythological character and is no less than a visual treat for the tourists and visitors. The tribal performance is something that you must not miss during the Perumthitta Tharavad festival.

7. Karthigai Deepam- Tamil Nadu

Karthigai Deepam is a festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. The festival begins with lighting a huge fire at the hilltop. Many people gather to witness this huge festival. People celebrate this festival by lighting small clay Diya in and around their houses. For that reason, the festival is said to eradicate evil power and negativity. People prepare special and delicious food items and share with their loved ones. They also enjoy the fireworks.

This year the festival will be celebrated on 10 December 2019.

Know What Happened When Lord Rama Was Unable To Identify Goddess Sita's Jewellery

8. Galdan Namchot- Ladakh

This is one of the most important and interesting festivals celebrated in Leh and Ladakh. It is said to be the birth anniversary of Tsongkhapa, a Tibetan saint-scholar. It is believed that he attained Buddhism on this day and hence, people celebrate this day. Tsongkhapa opened various schools and Gelukpa is one of such schools.

On this day, people decorate their houses along with monasteries and other heritage buildings. People get dressed up in their colourful traditional dresses after which they participate in dance and music to celebrate and enjoy the festival.

This year the festival will be celebrated on 21 December 2019.

9. Winter Festival- Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Winter Festival is considered to be a colourful and frolic festival which is celebrated in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. It is a three-day festival which is organised by the Rajasthan Tourism and Municipal board. This year it will start on 29 December 2019 and will go on till 31 December 2019.

It is during this festival when artists across the country gather together to celebrate the Winter Festival and showcase their art and handicraft items. One can participate in the Kite Flying competition as well.

Visitors can enjoy the boating competition which is organised in the Nakki Lake. The grand finale of the festival is made memorable by breathtakingly beautiful fireworks. Meanwhile, you can also spend some time in the unbeatable beauty of Mt. Abu hill station.

10. Poush Mela- Shantiniketan, West Bengal

This is a colourful carnival organised by the rural people of Shantiniketan, West Bengal. The two-day carnival starts from the 7th day of the Poush month (a month according to Hindu Calendar). If you want to witness the beauty and essence of Bengali culture then this festival is a must-visit for you.

Every year this festival is witnessed by thousands of tourists from all over the world. Artisans living in different parts of the country come together to celebrate this festival.

One of the major tourist attractions of this yearly carnival is the Baul musicians, tribal dancers, artworks from local and nearby villages and unique delicacies.

This year the festival will be celebrated from 24 December 2019 to 26 December 2019.

11. Chennai Music Festival- Tamil Nadu

This is said to be one of the most famous festivals in India. It is a month-long festival that includes music and dance performance along with entertaining drama. This year it starts on 15 December 2019 and will go on till 2 January 2020.

You can witness budding artists as well as some renowned artists from the world giving their best performance. The festival involves Bharatnatyam performance and many other classical vocals.

12. Kumbhalgarh Festival- Rajasthan

This year the Kumbhalgarh festival will be celebrated from 1 December 2019 to 3 December 2019. This is a cultural celebration in which visitors can also participate. The celebration comprises of folk dance and song performance. Celebrated in a magnificent fort of Kumbhalgarh, the festival is famous for its puppet shows and handicrafts exhibition.

The Benefits And Rules Of Chanting Maha Mrityunjay Mantra

13. Christmas- Pan India

Christmas is a festival that needs no introduction. During Christmas, you will find various stores and restaurants offering exciting offers and discounts. Though the major celebration is experienced in places where Christians live, one can still get the Christmas Vibes as people, especially children decorate the Christmas tree.

Like every year, it will be celebrated on 25 December 2019.

The celebration is huge in the metropolitan and some other big cities. Various clubs organise Christmas theme party and people can enjoy the celebration.