Karwa Chauth Vrat 2019: Dos And Don'ts Of The Festival That You Must Know

The festival of Karwa Chauth has a great significance in the life of a Hindu married couple. Married women look forward to this festival and pray for their husbands' long life, safety, good health and well-being. This year the festival will be celebrated on 17 October 2019. It is said that on Karwa Chauth Goddess Parvati along with Lord Shiva, Kartikeya and Ganesha should be worshipped. For that reason, Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are considered to bless the married couple for a blissful married life.

Karwa Chauth is seen as an auspicious festival and therefore, knowing about the do's and don'ts of this festival can help you in celebrating the festival in a better way and avoiding any mistakes.

Therefore, we have brought a list of things that you should do or avoid doing during the festival.

Things To Do During Karwa Chauth Vrat

1. Receiving 'sargi' from mother-in-law: Sargi is a collection of fruits, sweets, dishes, dresses and jewellery given by a woman's mother-in-law. The fast of Karwa Chauth starts with women eating the food items sent by their mother-in-law. After consuming the food items from sargi, women are not supposed to eat anything on Karwa Chauth until their husbands break their fast.

2. Lighting a 'Diya' while worshipping the moon: In Hindu culture, lighting a Diya (lamp) is considered to be an auspicious thing. Lighting Diya, while you are worshipping the moon on Karwa Chauth signifies keeping misunderstandings and problems at a bay. Also, it helps in keeping negativity away.

3. Wearing your wedding dress: Since your wedding day is one of the most beautiful days in your married life and you looked your best, wearing your wedding dress on Karwa Chauth will bring marital bliss to you. For that reason, it signifies the happiness and the sweet memories of your marriage. Also, it shows the integrity and strong bond between you and your husband.

4. Opting for a red or yellow colour dress: In Hindu culture, red and yellow colour are considered to be the most auspicious. It is said that red colour signifies eternal love for couples and yellow signifies happiness and peace. Therefore, opting for any of these dresses will be an auspicious thing on Karwa Chauth.

5. Seeking blessings from husband and elder family members: On Karwa Chauth, you need to seek blessings from your husband and from your elders. This will help you in attaining mental peace and strength to keep the evils away. Also, this shows that you will always respect them.

6. Wearing 'mangalsutra': Mangalsutra is a pious necklace worn by married women, given by their husbands on their wedding day. This signifies their marital bliss and healthy married life. Wearing mangalsutra on Karwa Chauth is quite important and strengthens the bond shared by you and your husband.

7. Drinking water from the husband's hand: The fast of Karwa Chauth can be broken only when husbands make their wives drink water. Those women whose husbands are at some other place on Karwa Chauth, should recall them and then drink water.

Things To Avoid During Karwa Chauth Vrat

1. Wearing White Or Black Color Dress: Black colour is not considered as an auspicious colour during any puja in Hindu culture and therefore, wearing black clothes on Karwa Chauth is not considered to be a good thing. Whereas white colour is worn by women whose husbands are no more and therefore, wearing white colour on Karwa Chauth is not a good thing.

2. Badmouthing someone behind their back: On Karwa Chauth, women should think about doing good and noble things. Badmouthing someone is not a good thing, irrespective of who does it. Talking or even thinking negative about someone on Karwa Chauth is a bad practice and therefore, one should get rid of such habits.

3. Disturbing a sleeping person: If you find a person sleeping on the Karwa Chauth, make sure not to disturb the person's sleep. Disturbing the person might fetch you bad wishes from the person and will show your rude and impatient attitude.

4. Behaving rudely with Elders: On Karwa Chauth, you should try to stay calm and patient as the festival is also about elevating your good qualities. Speaking rude things to elders and other people shows that you do not respect people. Hence, you will also be disrespected from them in the future.

5. Arguing and speaking rude words to husband: Since you are observing the Karwa Chauth fast for your husband, speaking rude things and arguing with him for no reason might ruin your day and result in a huge fight. Also, this will fetch negativity and bad wishes from your husband.

6. Sleeping during the day time: On Karwa Chauth, you should be remembering Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati throughout the day. Therefore, sleeping during the day-time on this day is not a good practice. In fact, you should be spending more time in worshipping and doing good things for your husband and family members.

We hope you take a cue from the above mentioned and celebrate your festival with joy.

Happy Karwa Chauth!