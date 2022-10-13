Diwali 2022: Celebrations In Different States Of India Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

India is a giant hub of multifarious communities, as well as a socially and culturally well developed and stratified nation, which, through its festivals expresses its myriad identities as well as celebrates its roots and moorings. Each state has its own ways and means of celebrating its national festive moments.

Diwali, fondly referred to as the festival of lights, is celebrated in different ways in different states. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped by lighting diyas at home, carrying out rituals, exchanging gifts and finally bursting crackers to bring it to a happy conclusion. This festival kid-friendly aims to bring sparkle and cheer to the lives of the people. Diwali has several religious connotations and different styles of observances across different states in India. Scroll down to know about them. Diwali Celebrations In Northern India

Diwali is the day on which Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya along with Sita, after the gruesome war with Ravana and exile of 14 years was concluded. The day they arrived back in Ayodhya coincidentally happened to be Amavasya of Kartik month and hence the people of Ayodhya lit the entire kingdom with diyas and fireworks and celebrated the homecoming of Lord Rama. Finally the good triumphed over the bad finally as Lord Rama resumed his kingship over the Ayodhya kingdom. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and neighbouring areas have continued this practice and ritual up to the present times.

The entire saga of Ramayana is presented in the form of Ramlila where the epic is recaptured and enacted theatrically. Continuing for nights on end, it finally concludes with the defeat of Ravan and the victory of Lord Rama. In Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab, people gamble away to their hearts' content as this is considered to be an auspicious activity to be done on this day. Although Sikhs are not a part of the celebrations, you can see their gurudwaras illuminated, diyas and flickering candles gleaming, and rangoli designs splashed on the floors of their houses. Life these days gets really busy with shopping, cleaning, gambling, redecoration, whitewashing, home decoration, and exchanging of gifts and sweets.

Punjab

Diwali is a harbinger of winter, for most Punjabis. Diwali is celebrated at the Gurudwaras as it also happens to be the Bandi Chor Diwas for Sikhs. Sikhs celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas, feasting, gifting, and bursting crackers. It is time for the farming season now. This day is marked as the day of liberation, which is celebrated by lighting clay lamps and providing langar for those who come to offer their prayers at Gurudwaras.

Diwali Celebrations In Eastern India

People of Eastern India share similar basic observances with the North Indians including lighting divas. Candles, and bursting of crackers. Doors are kept open so as to allow Goddess Lakshmi to enter their homes on this day. They think that Goddess Lakshmi does not enter dimly lit homes and hence keeps their houses brightly illuminated.

West Bengal and Assam

In West Bengal, Diwali is celebrated as Kali Puja. Goddess Kali is worshipped late night on Diwali. Kali Puja pandals are set up in various places. With the exception of this practice, the other rituals remain the same. It is customary to draw rangolis in eye-catching designs. Diwali is also the night dedicated to our ancestors and diyas are lit on the long poles to show the departed souls the way to heaven.

Shyama or Kali puja is observed with great fervour on this night wherein Goddess Kali is decked up with hibiscus flowers and worshipped. Sweets, lentils, rice and fish are the miscellaneous prasad items to Goddess Kali. Just the night before the Kali puja, Bhoot Chaturdashi ritual is observed to wipe out any evil energy by lighting 14 diyas. Also, they prepare a mixture of 14 varieties of Greens and medicinal plants and consume it as well. It is also an important part of the figures of the demons Dakhni and Yogini can be spotted right opposite the kali pandals.

Lakshmi and Kali Puja are observed at night on this day which is devoted to bursting firecrackers. Visiting different pandals is practiced almost like a ritual in both West Bengal and Odisha.

Odisha

Odisha considers Diwali day as an occasion to pay respect to ancestors. "Badabadua ho andhaara e asa Aluaa e Jaao Baaisi pahacha e Gadagadau thaao", which means "oh our ancestors, seers and gods, you came on the dark night of Mahalaya, and now it is time for you to depart for heaven, so we are showing light, may you attain peace in abode of Jagannatha!" Kauriya Kathi, a ritual done to appease the ancestors is performed. They invoke the departed souls by burning jute sticks and pray for their blessing. During Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Kali are worshipped in great earnest.

Diwali Celebrations In Western India

Gujarat

Lakshmi footprints are drawn on the floors to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Homes are brightly lit as Diwali heralds the new year for the Gujaratis. Rangolis are to be mandatorily drawn in varieties of patterns.

Any new venture s is auspicious to begin on this day. On this day, any new venture, buying of properties, opening of offices, shops, and special occasions like marriages are considered auspicious. In some homes, ghee diyas are burnt for the entire night and the next day, the kajal made from this soot is worn on the eyes as it is believed to be a measure that ushers prosperity and luck. With Diwali, begins the Gujarati New Year Day, Bestu Varas. The celebrations start with Vaag Baras, followed by Dhanteras, Kali Chaudash, Diwali, Bestu Varas, and conclude with Bhai Bij. Since western India consists mainly of businessmen, the city gets busy with shopping activities in these states.

Maharashtra

Diwali is a four-day observance with respect to the state of Maharastra. The first day, called the Vasubaras is celebrated by performing an Aarti of the cows and calves which represents motherly love. Dhanteras, which arrives on the next day, is celebrated without much difference in ritualistic practices. Naraka Chaturdashi is the third day when people take bath with scented water before they visit a temple. Then the Faral feast, consisting of Karanji and laddus and chaklis and sev is carried out. The fourth day or on Diwali, Lakshmi Puja is done during, which occasion money and jewellery also receive worship. Maharashtrians observe Diwali Cha Padva, celebrating marital bonding. With the observance of Bhav Bij and Tulsi Vivah, the festival concludes and the marriage season begins.. On Dhanteras people pay their honour to the ancient doctor or Vaidya the Dhanvantari. Choti Diwali is otherwise known as Narak Chaturdashi.

Diwali Celebrations In Southern India

Diwali is celebrated in the Tamil month of Thula on the tithi of 'Naraka Chaturdashi' that occurs before Amavasya. Naraka Chaturdashi is the most important day in the entire Diwali series. From thethe preceding day to the main day, the oven is cleaned, lemon smeared, religious symbols drawn, and water is heated on the stove which is then used for an oil bath. Rangolis are drawn as usual and crackers are burst as the usual part of the celebrations. Crackers and new clothes are placed on a plate and worshipped before using them on this day. Diwali mornings begin with an oil bath after which sweets are consumed and new clothes are worn. Newlyweds spend their first Deepavali in the bride's parental home and this event is known as Thalai Deepavali.

Andhra Pradesh and Goa

Harikatha (The story of Hari) is narrated in many areas. In Andhra Pradesh, It is widely believed that Satyabhama, the consort of Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura which is why prayers are offered to clay idols of Satyabhama. Apart from this, there is no perceivable change in the style of Diwali observance. Goans dedicate this day to Lord Krishna who destroyed Narakasur, the demon. Effigies of the demon are made and burnt on the dawn of Narakasura Chaturdashi, a day before Diwali. During Diwali, the people of Goa apply coconut oil on their bodies to rid themselves of sin.

Karnataka And Kerala

The first day of Ashwija Krishna Chaturdashi is an occasion to take an oil bath. Lord Krishna, after killing Narakasura, had blood stains left on his body which he wanted to remove by taking an oil bath. Bali Padyami is the third day of Diwali which is dedicated to Rangolis and building forts with cow dung. The story of Bali Maharaj is intricately connected with this festival. Naraka Chaturdashi for South India comes to be referred to as the Kali Chaudas festival by North Indians. Devotees rise in the early hours, take an oil bath to complete their cleansing rituals, wear new attire and worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Kerala, usually keeps it low-key when it comes to celebrating Diwali. They complete their morning rituals, have a special meal and then light lamps. In Karnataka, Diwali is celebrated mainly on the day of Balipadyami, where people worship King Bali who was killed by the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

