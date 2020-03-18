Chaitra Navratri 2020: Know About The Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Chaitra Navratri also known as Vasant Durga Puja or Chaitra Durga Puja holds great importance among Hindus. Every year, the festival begins from the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra (a month according to the Hindu festival).

This year the date falls on 25 March 2020 and devotees of Goddess Durga will be observing the nine days festival with utmost dedication and devotion. In Hindu mythology, Chaitra Durga Puja is considered to be the New Year and therefore, Hindus look forward to it.

This year the festival is going to be quite special as it will be celebrated for nine days.

Muhurt For Chaitra Navratri

The puja will begin on 25 March 2020 and will end on 3 April 2020. During these days, devotees will be worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The puja will begin with the worship of Shailputri, the form of Goddess Durga in which she is the daughter of mountain king Himalaya. The Muhurt for Ghat Sthapana will be from 6:00 am to 6:57 am. Then after devotees will be worshipping the other forms of Goddess Durga according to each day and traditions.

Significance Of Chaitra Navratri

This festival holds a great significance for farmers as they bring the harvested crops to their home and prepare for sowing other crops in their fields.

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with different names and traditions in different states of India. But the major intention behind celebrating the festival is to welcome the summer season and the fresh harvests.

During this festival, mango and litchi trees are full of flowers.

People celebrate Chaitra Navratri as their New Year and therefore they prepare various traditional foods.

The first three days of Chaitra Navratri are dedicated to worshipping the power and energy of Goddess Durga while the other six days devotees worship the different manifestations of Goddess Durga.

In Maharashtra and Goa, people celebrate this day as Gudi Padwa while in the southern states of India people celebrate the festival in the form of Ugadi.

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees follow the same rituals and austerity as they do in Sharad Navratri.

We hope you celebrate this festival with great devotion and dedication. We wish you a Happy Chaitra Navratri. May Goddess Durga bless you with health and success.