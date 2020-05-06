Buddha Purnima 2020: Know About The History, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Buddha Purnima is one of the important festivals celebrated in Hinduism and Buddhism culture. It is the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha and is the annual festival celebrated by people belonging to the Buddhist community. Every year the festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Baisakh month according to the Vikram Samvat Hindu Calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on 7 May 2020 across the country. Lord Buddha is the one who founded the Buddhism religion. In Hindu culture, Lord Buddha holds great significance and some people consider him as the incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Let us now know more about the festival.

History

Lord Buddha or Gautam Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautam to King Shuddhodhan and his wife Maya in Lumbini, Nepal around 563-562 BC. Upon his birth, an astrologer said that the prince would renounce everything after detaching himself from worldly desires and materialistic bonds. The King then tried to keep the Prince away from any miseries to ensure he doesn't detach himself from royal life and bonds.

But once the Prince saw four scenes- a common man suffering, old man, sick, dead body, and ascetic holy man-- who was contentment. Seeing these scenes, Siddhartha renounced his royal life and went on to find the purpose of life. He walked on the path of spirituality and soon gained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

Rituals

Devotees of Lord Buddha celebrate his birth anniversary by taking a holy bath early in the morning.

They clean their houses and sprinkle the holy water of river Ganges.

Devotees decorate their houses with flowers and leaves.

They also make Swastika, a holy sign in Hinduism with turmeric, Roli, and Gangajal at the entrance of their house.

Buddhist scriptures are recited and people following Buddhism religion across the world visit Bodh Gaya on this day.

Bodhi Trees are worshipped and people lit Diya (lamp).

Colourful garland is tied across the tree and people pour milk and water at the roots of the tree.

But due to lockdown, people are requested to celebrate the festival while being in their houses only.

Significance

The preparation of Buddha Purnima starts a few days before only to ensure the festival is grand and successful

Devotees believe that taking an early morning bath on Buddha Purnima can free them from their sins.

On this day, people feed those who are poor and are undergoing suffering.

Fares are organised at various places on this day.

Every year on this day Bodh Gaya witnesses a huge number of devotees of Lord Buddha from different parts of the world.

