Just In
- 33 min ago From Lehenga To Saree To Sharara, Here Are Shraddha Kapoor’s Worth-Admiring Ethnic Outfits
-
- 1 hr ago International No Diet Day 2020: The Dos And Dont’s Of Dieting
- 2 hrs ago From Sanitiser To Burger, Katy Perry’s Costumes Will Certainly Fascinate You
- 2 hrs ago 7 Home Remedies To Treat Athlete’s Foot
Don't Miss
- Sports Ravi Shastri says '85 Indian team could have challenged the band of Virat Kohli
- Technology How To Port You Mobile Number To Reliance Jio Amid Lockdown
- Finance NIIT Technologies To Be Renamed Coforge Limited; Shares Up 18%
- News Top Hizbul commander, Riyaz Naikoo killed
- Movies Dance With Shriya Saran! The Paisa Vasool actress Raises Money For COVID-19 Relief Funds
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki XL5 Spotted Testing Again — Expected To Launch Next Year
- Travel Holiday Destinations For Your Post-Lockdown Travel List
- Education Top 13 Labour Day Quotes For Job Aspirants
Buddha Purnima 2020: Know About The History, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival
Buddha Purnima is one of the important festivals celebrated in Hinduism and Buddhism culture. It is the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha and is the annual festival celebrated by people belonging to the Buddhist community. Every year the festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Baisakh month according to the Vikram Samvat Hindu Calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on 7 May 2020 across the country. Lord Buddha is the one who founded the Buddhism religion. In Hindu culture, Lord Buddha holds great significance and some people consider him as the incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Let us now know more about the festival.
Buddha Purnima 2020: Some Inspiring Teachings Of Lord Buddha That Will Enlighten You
History
Lord Buddha or Gautam Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautam to King Shuddhodhan and his wife Maya in Lumbini, Nepal around 563-562 BC. Upon his birth, an astrologer said that the prince would renounce everything after detaching himself from worldly desires and materialistic bonds. The King then tried to keep the Prince away from any miseries to ensure he doesn't detach himself from royal life and bonds.
But once the Prince saw four scenes- a common man suffering, old man, sick, dead body, and ascetic holy man-- who was contentment. Seeing these scenes, Siddhartha renounced his royal life and went on to find the purpose of life. He walked on the path of spirituality and soon gained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.
Rituals
- Devotees of Lord Buddha celebrate his birth anniversary by taking a holy bath early in the morning.
- They clean their houses and sprinkle the holy water of river Ganges.
- Devotees decorate their houses with flowers and leaves.
- They also make Swastika, a holy sign in Hinduism with turmeric, Roli, and Gangajal at the entrance of their house.
- Buddhist scriptures are recited and people following Buddhism religion across the world visit Bodh Gaya on this day.
- Bodhi Trees are worshipped and people lit Diya (lamp).
- Colourful garland is tied across the tree and people pour milk and water at the roots of the tree.
But due to lockdown, people are requested to celebrate the festival while being in their houses only.
Significance
- The preparation of Buddha Purnima starts a few days before only to ensure the festival is grand and successful
- Devotees believe that taking an early morning bath on Buddha Purnima can free them from their sins.
- On this day, people feed those who are poor and are undergoing suffering.
- Fares are organised at various places on this day.
- Every year on this day Bodh Gaya witnesses a huge number of devotees of Lord Buddha from different parts of the world.
Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Story Behind The Birth Of Ramayana's Hero