    Bhai Dooj 2021: Date, Puja Time, History And Significance

    By

    Bhai Dooj or Bhai Phota celebrates the unbreakable and eternal bond of love between a brother and sister and is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, which is usually October or November. This is the auspicious time when siblings celebrate the day, wear new clothes and exchange gifts.

    It also marks the end of Diwali, which we also call the festival of lights. It is on this day, sisters pray to the Gods and Goddesses for the well-being and long lives of their brothers while performing the Tika or Tilak ceremony and in exchange brothers offer gifts to their sisters. This popular festival is also known as Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya.

    Bhai Dooj 2021: Date And Puja Time

    This year Bhai Dooj falls on Saturday, 6 November 2021. According to Drikpanchang, this is the auspicious time that you must follow-

    Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:10 PM to 03:21 PM
    Duration - 02 Hours 11 Mins
    Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021
    Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 07:44 PM on Nov 06, 2021

    Bhai Dooj 2021: Legends, Significance And Celebration

    Legend has it that after slaying the demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna paid a visit to his sister Subhadra who welcomed him with a warm heart and gave him sweets and flowers. After that, she also applied the tilak or tika on Krishna's forehead. This is therefore believed to be the origin of the festival. Today, on this day brothers pay a visit to their sister's home to be a part of the auspicious ritual and a feast.

    Another legend says, that Goddess Yamuna and her brother Lord Yama were also associated with this festival. Because of his duty, Lord Yama couldn't visit his sister's house. Due to this, he always declines her invite politely giving his busy schedule as an excuse. However, one day, he surprised his sister by visiting her and showered her with a boon. Yamuna was so pleased to see her brother that she asked him to guard brothers against death on the day of Bhai Dooj. Also, she asked him to bless all those who will take a bath in the holy water.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
