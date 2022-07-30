August 2022: List Of Important Festivals And Fasts This Month Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

August 2022 is going to be a busy month marked with a long list of and fasts that will be observed duly by Hindu devotees. Most important festivals for this year, including Raksha Bandhan and Krishna Janmashtami are going to be observed in August 2022 as per ritualistic recommendations. The series of festivals start with Nag Panchami and end with the Ganesh Chaturthi. Other significant festivals are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. Read on.

Vinayaka Chaturthi (01 August 2022, Tuesday and 31 August 2022, Wednesday) - It is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is ob The Chaturthi after the new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and the one after the full moon during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi.

- It is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is ob The Chaturthi after the new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and the one after the full moon during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. Andal Jayanti (01 august 2022, Monday)- Andal Jayanti is the day Andal achieved divine communion with Lord Ranganatha by marrying him. It is celebrated in a grand manner in Shrivilliputhur, her birth place.

Andal Jayanti is the day Andal achieved divine communion with Lord Ranganatha by marrying him. It is celebrated in a grand manner in Shrivilliputhur, her birth place. Nag Panchami (02 August 2022, Tuesday)- This special day of the serpent worship which is observed by women for the welfare of their husbands and male members in the family.

This special day of the serpent worship which is observed by women for the welfare of their husbands and male members in the family. Rigveda upakarma (03 August 2022, Wednesday)- Upakarma is more famously known as thread changing ceremony where the old Janivara is replaced by wearing a fresh one. This is accompanied by the ritual of Upakarma.

Upakarma is more famously known as thread changing ceremony where the old Janivara is replaced by wearing a fresh one. This is accompanied by the ritual of Upakarma. Skanda Shashti (03 august 2022, Wednesday)- Skanda Sashti or Kumar Sashti is is the most famous festival that is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, son of Devi Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Skanda Sashti or Kumar Sashti is is the most famous festival that is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, son of Devi Parvati and Lord Shiva. Kalki Jayanti, (03 August 2022, Wednesday) - Kalki Jayanti celebrates the future birth of Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu, who will take birth to destroy the evils of the world, including Kali, restore Dharma, and start satyayuga.

Kalki Jayanti celebrates the future birth of Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu, who will take birth to destroy the evils of the world, including Kali, restore Dharma, and start satyayuga. Tulsidas Jayanti (04 August 2022, Thursday)- It is Hindu saint and poet Goswami Tulsidas's epochal work, 'Ramcharitmanas', which popularized Lord Ram and introduced him to every household. Hence his birth anniversary is celebrated on Saptami tithi of August.

It is Hindu saint and poet Goswami Tulsidas's epochal work, 'Ramcharitmanas', which popularized Lord Ram and introduced him to every household. Hence his birth anniversary is celebrated on Saptami tithi of August. Friendship Day (07 August 2022, Sunday)- Friendship Day is celebrated all around the globe where friends tie a band of everlasting friendship on each others wrists.

Friendship Day is celebrated all around the globe where friends tie a band of everlasting friendship on each others wrists. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat (08 August 2022 Monday)- This day is obswerved by childless couples for the want of a good progeny and this is a very popular vrat amongst Vaishnavas, followers of Vishnu.

This day is obswerved by childless couples for the want of a good progeny and this is a very popular vrat amongst Vaishnavas, followers of Vishnu. Pradosh Vrat 09 August 2022, Tuesday)- Pradosh Vrat is a popular Hindu vrat that is observed to commemorate Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and people of all ages and gender can follow this vrat.

Pradosh Vrat is a popular Hindu vrat that is observed to commemorate Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and people of all ages and gender can follow this vrat. Rakhi or Rakshabandhan (11 August 2022, Thursday)- Rakshabandhan is an occasion to celebrate the bond between siblings and it is celebrated with great verve and zest in India in the Shravana month every year.

Rakshabandhan is an occasion to celebrate the bond between siblings and it is celebrated with great verve and zest in India in the Shravana month every year. Hayagriva Jayanti (11 August 2022, Thrusday)- Hayagreeva is an avatar of Lord Vishnu whose birthday is celebrated on Shravan month Purnima tithi. It was Lord Hayagreeva who was responsible for developing the Vedas.

Hayagreeva is an avatar of Lord Vishnu whose birthday is celebrated on Shravan month Purnima tithi. It was Lord Hayagreeva who was responsible for developing the Vedas. Gayatri Jayanti (12 August 2022, Friday)- The day is the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri, the Goddess of Veda. She is believed to have appeared in the form of knowledge at this time and hence this holy day is celebrated as Gayatri Jayanti.

The day is the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri, the Goddess of Veda. She is believed to have appeared in the form of knowledge at this time and hence this holy day is celebrated as Gayatri Jayanti. Narali Poornima (12 August 2022, Friday)- Nārali Poornima is observed by Hindu fishing communities in Maharashtra, India particularly around Mumbai and the Konkan coast. The fishermen pray to Lord Varuna for the flood tides to subside so that they can resume their activities at sea.

Nārali Poornima is observed by Hindu fishing communities in Maharashtra, India particularly around Mumbai and the Konkan coast. The fishermen pray to Lord Varuna for the flood tides to subside so that they can resume their activities at sea. Varalakshmi Vratam (12 August 2022, Friday)- Varamahalakshmi Vrata is an all women festival which is celebrated by women for the well being of their family members and themselves.

Varamahalakshmi Vrata is an all women festival which is celebrated by women for the well being of their family members and themselves. Sanskrit Diwas (12 August 2022, Friday)- Sanskrit is the mother of all languages and Sanskrit diwas symbolically aims to promote and revive the language especially when it is sparingly used in the modern times.

Sanskrit is the mother of all languages and Sanskrit diwas symbolically aims to promote and revive the language especially when it is sparingly used in the modern times. Kajari Teej, 14 August 2022, Sunday)- Kajari Teej is a prominent festival of Rajasthan primarily meant to be celebrated by married women who pray for long life and success of their husbands.

Kajari Teej is a prominent festival of Rajasthan primarily meant to be celebrated by married women who pray for long life and success of their husbands. Bahula Chaturthi (15 August 2022, Monday)- It is a cultural festival where cattle are worshipped by the farmers. Puja to cows and fasting on this day ensures great fortune to the observer.

It is a cultural festival where cattle are worshipped by the farmers. Puja to cows and fasting on this day ensures great fortune to the observer. Independence Day (15 August 2022, Monday)- Monday Independence Day marks the end of British rule and the establishment of a free Indian nation.

Monday Independence Day marks the end of British rule and the establishment of a free Indian nation. Balarama Jayanti (17 August, 2022 Wednesday)- Balarama Jayanti is a celebration of the birthday of Lord Balarama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna.

Balarama Jayanti is a celebration of the birthday of Lord Balarama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Simha Sankranti (17 August 2022, Wednesday)- On Simha Sankranti it is believed that you must not take important decisions today. Simha Sankranti is the day when the Sun enters the house of Simha rashi or Leo and it is devoted to Lord Narasimha.

On Simha Sankranti it is believed that you must not take important decisions today. Simha Sankranti is the day when the Sun enters the house of Simha rashi or Leo and it is devoted to Lord Narasimha. Shitala Satam (18 August 2022, Thursday)- Shitala Satam is the day dedicated to Goddess Shitala and it is widely celebrated in western India.

Shitala Satam is the day dedicated to Goddess Shitala and it is widely celebrated in western India. Kali Jayanti (18 Aaugust 2022, Thursday)- The Goddess Kali Jayanti is observed by her devotees who seek her blessings for a happy and peaceful life.

The Goddess Kali Jayanti is observed by her devotees who seek her blessings for a happy and peaceful life. Janmashtami (19 August 2022, Friday)- Janmashtami, is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth (janma) of the god Krishna on the eighth (ashtami) day of the Bhadrapada month (August-September).

Janmashtami, is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth (janma) of the god Krishna on the eighth (ashtami) day of the Bhadrapada month (August-September). Rohini Vrat 20 August, Saturday) - Rohini vrat is an important fasting vrat observed by Jain women who want a long, fulfilling life for their husbands. This vrat ensures freedom from all types sorrow, poverty and of obstacles.

Rohini vrat is an important fasting vrat observed by Jain women who want a long, fulfilling life for their husbands. This vrat ensures freedom from all types sorrow, poverty and of obstacles. Aja Ekadashi Vrat 23rd August 2022 Tuesday.- The Aja Ekadashi observance is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Hindus believe that this Ekadashi is the most beneficial vrat of all vrats.

The Aja Ekadashi observance is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Hindus believe that this Ekadashi is the most beneficial vrat of all vrats. Pithori Vrat (26h August 2022, Friday) - Shravan Amavasya is called Pithori Amavasya and it is performed by women with deceased children. Sixty-four yoginis are worshipped on this day.

Shravan Amavasya is called Pithori Amavasya and it is performed by women with deceased children. Sixty-four yoginis are worshipped on this day. Pola (27 August 2022, Saturday) - Pola is a day that farmers in Maharastra and Chattisgarh celebrate to express gratitude and to recognize the importance of cattle in their lives.

Pola is a day that farmers in Maharastra and Chattisgarh celebrate to express gratitude and to recognize the importance of cattle in their lives. Varaha Jayanti (30 August 2022, Tuesday) - Since Lord Varaha was the third incarnation of Lord Vishnu, during Satya Yuga, Varaha Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate his birthday.

Since Lord Varaha was the third incarnation of Lord Vishnu, during Satya Yuga, Varaha Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate his birthday. Hartalika Teej (30 August 2022, Tuesday)- Hartalika teej (or Tij) is the most important of all the three Teej festivals observed by married women who observe fast for the safety and long life of their husbands. Unmarried women follow this vrat to get a good match.

Hartalika teej (or Tij) is the most important of all the three Teej festivals observed by married women who observe fast for the safety and long life of their husbands. Unmarried women follow this vrat to get a good match. Swarna Gowri Vratha (30h August 2022 Tuesday)- Swarna Gauri Vrata is a festival when Goddess Parvati is worshiped. She is believed to visit her parental home and is taken back to Kailasa by her son Lord Ganesha.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

