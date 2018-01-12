Why Do We Use Sesame Seeds During Makar Sankranti

मकर संक्रांति: तिल दूर करेगा दुर्भाग्य | Sesame for good luck On Makar Sankranti | Boldsky

For most of us, who have grown up in India, there is a particular fruit, vegetable or food item that we associate with a given festival. It would not be wrong to say that it is that particular food item which gives the festival its true flavour. Now while talking about which festival is associated with which particular food item, the first thing that one must take into account is the geographical region in which that particular festival is celebrated.

The next thing that is to be taken into the loop is the season or time of the year in which the festival is celebrated. It is obvious that all sorts of food items will not be available round the year. Thus, for a festival that is to be celebrated in the summer, one would associate fruits, vegetables and pulses that are easily available at that time. The same holds good for winters as well. This is precisely why sesame seeds are such an important aspect of the festival of Makar Sankranti. Read on to know more about the same.

This year Makar Sankranti will be observed on 15 January 2019, unlike other years when it has been celebrated on 14 January 2019.