ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Why Do We Use Sesame Seeds During Makar Sankranti

By Shatavisha Chakravorty
मकर संक्रांति: तिल दूर करेगा दुर्भाग्य | Sesame for good luck On Makar Sankranti | Boldsky

For most of us, who have grown up in India, there is a particular fruit, vegetable or food item that we associate with a given festival. It would not be wrong to say that it is that particular food item which gives the festival its true flavour. Now while talking about which festival is associated with which particular food item, the first thing that one must take into account is the geographical region in which that particular festival is celebrated. 

use of sesame in sankranti

The next thing that is to be taken into the loop is the season or time of the year in which the festival is celebrated. It is obvious that all sorts of food items will not be available round the year. Thus, for a festival that is to be celebrated in the summer, one would associate fruits, vegetables and pulses that are easily available at that time. The same holds good for winters as well. This is precisely why sesame seeds are such an important aspect of the festival of Makar Sankranti. Read on to know more about the same.

This year Makar Sankranti will be observed on 15 January 2019, unlike other years when it has been celebrated on 14 January 2019. 

Array

Massaging With Sesame Oil

The festival of Makar Sankranti is deemed to be incomplete without the customary bath at the river. Following this sacred bath, one is expected to massage their body with sesame oil. This is not just a relaxing experience but it also rejuvenates and purifies one physically and mentally.

Most Read: Makar Sankranti 2019, All You Need To Know

Array

Sesame Offering

The festival is incomplete without the customary offering of sesame and jaggery that is to be made in a traditional copper vessel. This act has to be performed by Brahmins. Another important aspect is the ‘suhangan' offering, which married Hindu women make on this day. Sesame seeds form an integral part of this as well.

Array

Use Of Sesame In Sacred Pyre

Tradition has it that the use of sesame seeds by putting the same in the sacred pyre symbolizes a prosperous future. This also keeps the fire burning in all its vigour. Hence, on this auspicious festival, it is ensured that this ritual is carried out.

Array

Use Of Sesame In Face Pack

As this festival is celebrated in the peak of winter season, it is obvious that during this season the skin gets very dry. Hence, use of the homemade sesame face packs is encouraged as a part of the festivity surrounding Makar Sankranti.

Array

Sesame In Food

In the process of getting sesame to the platter, it is made into the form of gajak or rewri. Apart from its healthy and nutritional nature, this is something that will definitely appeal to your taste buds. That is why food items prepared from sesame are loved by people belonging to diverse age groups.

Most Read: 5 Reasons Why Makar Sankranti Is Celebrated

Array

Sesame Donation

As stated above, sesame is considered to be very auspicious as per Hindu traditions. Thus, it is believed that by donating sesame seeds, you are wishing the other person good luck. Hence, it is encouraged that on this special festival, one donates sesame seeds to the Brahmins or the poor.

Array

Worship Of The Red Cow With Sesame

This is an essential part of the festivity that surrounds this festival. As per Hindu beliefs, it is a well-established fact that the harvest has been made possible only because of the support and help from the cow. That is why it is treated with a reverence that is at par that of the gods. The worship of red cow is deemed incomplete without the ritualistic offering of sesame seeds and the jaggery to the cow.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: sankranti sesame seeds
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue