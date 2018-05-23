Ekadashi Dates In 2019

Every year there are twenty four Ekadashis, two in each month. However, sometimes there is an extra month in the year according to the Hindu Calender. This extra month is known as Adhik Masa/ Purushottam Masa/ Mala Masa. Masa is the Sanskrit and the Hindi word for 'month'. Because of this extra month, two more Ekadashis are added in the year.

Therefore, there are twenty six Ekadashis in a year in that case. There are many rituals that the Hindus are supposed to observe on an Ekadashi. Such as abstaining from eating rice, not cutting one's nails on this day and many more. It is believed that not observing these rituals is equivalent to committing a sin. Therefore, majority of Hindus observe these rules mentioned in their scriptures. To make it easier for you, we have brought to you the list of all the Ekadashis in just one article. Take a look.

Sapphala Ekadashi

This Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Paush according to the Hindu calendar. One who observes fast on this day achieves success in all the ventures in life. This year, this Ekadashi will be observed on 1 January 2019. It will also be observed near the year end on 22 December 2019, as Paush Masa will start then.

Paush Putrada Ekadashi

Falling on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha, the waxing phase of the moon, this ekadashi is observed as a fasting day. Through the fast, the devotee gets blessed with a baby boy. This year Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on 17 January 2019.

Shattila Ekadashi

Shattila Ekadashi falls in the month of Magh during the Krishna Paksh. The significance of this Ekadashi is also mentioned in the Padma Purana. This Ekadashi is observed so that the devotee never faces a shortage of food. Donating food is of prime importance on this day. It is on 31 January 2019.

Jaya Ekadashi

It falls on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksh in the month of Magh. It is also known as the Bhoumi Ekadashi or Bhishma Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is observed to achieve salvation. It can forgive the devotee for all kinds of sins, if observed with true devotion. This year Jaya Ekadashi is on 16 February 2019.

Vijaya Ekadashi

This Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the waning phase of the moon or during the Krishna Paksh in the month Phalgun. The benefits obtained by observing this Ekadashi fast are equivalent to those obtained by performing the Vajpayee Yagna. This helps achieve success and salvation. This year the day falls on 2 March 2019.

Amalaki Ekadashi

This Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksh in the month of Phalgun. The Indian Goosebery/Amla is worshiped on this day. It brings prosperity in the house. This year the day falls on 17 March 2019.

Papmochani Ekadashi

This Ekadashi, as its name signifies, is observed to get rid of all the sins. It falls on the eleventh day in the month of Chaitra during the Krishna Paksha. This year the day is on 31 March 2019. It will continnue the next day as well and will be known as Vaishnav Papmochani Ekadashi.

Kamada Ekadashi

Kamada Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the month of Chaitra, during Shukla Paksha. All the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled if they observe a fast on this day. This year the day falls on 15 April 2019. It will be extended till the next day and will be known as Gaun Kamada Ekadashi and Vaishnav Kamada Ekadashi.

Varuthini Ekadashi

Varuthini Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the Krishna Paksh in the month of Vaishakh. Varuthini means protected. Those who observe fast on this day are protected by Lord Vishnu in all spheres of life. This year the day falls on 30 April 2019.

Mohini Ekadashi

Mohini Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the Shukla Paksh in the month of Vaishakh. This year the day falls on 15 May 2019. The only female form of Lord Vishnu had incarnated on this day, to resolve the fight between the Gods and Demons.

Apara Ekadashi

Apara Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during Krishna Paksh in the month of Jyeshtha. It is also known as Achala Ekadashi. This day is observed to be blessed wealth. As the name itself signifies, the devotees are blessed with limitless wealth by observing a fast on this day. This year Apara Ekadashi is on 30 May 2019.

Nirjala Ekadashi

Nirjala Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksh in the month of Jyeshtha. This is considered the most auspicious Ekadashi and blesses the devotees with all the benefits earned by observing the other Ekadashis. This year the day falls on 13 June 2019.

Yogini Ekadashi

Yogini Ekadashi falls during the Krishna Paksh in the month of Ashadh. This fast must be observed by people suffering from skin diseases, especially leprosy. This year the day falls on 29 June 2019.

Devshayani Ekadashi

Devshayani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. As the name suggests, it is believed that Lord Vishnu goes into sleep on this day for four months. Observing a fast on this day brings prosperity and all kinds of fears are eradicated by it. This year Devshayani Ekadashi falls on 12 July 2019.

Kamika Ekadashi

Kamika Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksh in the month of Shravana. The benefits achieved on observing this Ekadashi are equivalent to those of Ashvamedha Yagna. This year Kamika Ekadashi is on 28 July 2019.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

This Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the Shukla Paksh of the month of Shravana. It blesses the observer with a child. This year the day will be observed on 11 August 2019.

Aja Ekadashi

Aja Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksh in the month of Bhadrapad. When Raja Harishchandra observed this Vrat, he gained back his dead son and lost kingdom. This year the day falls on 26 August 2019.

Parsva Ekadashi

Parsva Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the Shukla Paksh in the month of Bhadrapad. This Ekadashi bestows the observer with good wealth and health. This year the day will be observed on 9 September 2019.

Indira Ekadashi

Indira Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during Krishna Paksh in the month of Ashvin. This Ekadashi is observed for the peace and liberation of the souls of the departed ancestors. This year the day will be observed on 25 September 2019.

Papankusha Ekadashi

Papankusha Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the Shukla Paksh in the month of Ashvin. Lord Padmanabha is worshiped on this day. This year Papankusha Ekadashi will be observed on 9 October 2019.

Rama Ekadashi

Rama Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksh in the month of Kartik. The benefits of observing this Ekadashi are more than those of the 100 Rajasuya Yagnas and 1000 Ashvamedha Yagnas. This year Rama Ekadashi will fall on 24 October 2019.

Devuthana Ekadashi

Devuthhana Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the Shukla Paksh in the month of Kartik. Tulsi Vivah is conducted on this day. This year the day will be observed on 8 November 2019.

Utpanna Ekadashi

Utpanna Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the Krishna Paksh in the month of Marghashirsha. The benefits obtained by this fast are equivalent to those obtained by charity on Sankranti and donating 1000 cows. This year the day will be observed on 22 November 2019. it will continue till the next day and will be known as Gaun Utpanna Ekadashi and Vaishnava Utpanna Ekadashi.

Mokshada Ekadashi

Mokshada Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during Shukla Paksh in the month of Marghashirsha. This Ekadashi blesses the devotees with salvation. This year the day falls on 8 December 2019.