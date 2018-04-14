ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Chandra Darshan - 7 January 2019. Why Is Chandra Darshan So Important ?

By Ishi

Worshiping the planets and heavenly bodies has been of prime importance to the Hindus, and in Vedic astrology, since ancient times. The position of the moon in one's birth chart plays a very important role in determining the overall astrology for that person. Whoever has it placed at the favourable places, in the birth chart, is sure to be blessed with peace, beauty and prosperity.

Chandra Darshan - 7 January 2019. Why Is Chandra Darshan So Important ?

Chandra Darshan is the day of observing the moon on the day after the Amavasya. Observing the Moon just after sunset on this day is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that whoever observes the moon during the Chandra Darshan timings, the Moon God blesses him with good luck.
Array

Moon Or Chandra According To Astrology

According to Vedic astrology, Chandra or the moon is one of the heavenly bodies that influence the life on earth, the most. Chandra Darshan is observed every month. For the month of January 2019, the Chandra Darshan day will be 7 January. The timings would be 5.35 PM to 6.46 PM.

Also Read: Worship Hindu Gods Day Wise

Array

Significance Of Chandra Darshan

Moon symbolises good health and purity. He is believed to be married to the 27 Nakshatras who are further believed to be the daughters of Daksh Prajapati. He is even known to be the father of the planet Mercury. Mercury is also known as Budha Grah in the Hindu astrology. In Hinduism, Moon holds a lot of importance, as the Lunar calendar is followed by many Hindus, especially in South India.

Array

Fast And Puja

Devotees observe a fast the whole day on the day of Chandra Darshan. They abstain from eating or drinking anything. It is only after sighting the moon in the evening that the fast is broken. The Moon can be observed mostly just after sunset. This moon that emerges in the sky is the new moon, which appears after the Amavasya. People believe that every night, the Moon God goes through the sky while seated on the chariot, drawn by ten white horses. Rice and milk can be donated to the poor to please the Moon God.

Most Read: Worship Hindu Gods According To Tithi Of The Month

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: chandra darshan spirituality moon
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue