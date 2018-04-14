Chandra Darshan - 7 January 2019. Why Is Chandra Darshan So Important ?

According to Vedic astrology, Chandra or the moon is one of the heavenly bodies that influence the life on earth, the most. Chandra Darshan is observed every month. For the month of January 2019, the Chandra Darshan day will be 7 January. The timings would be 5.35 PM to 6.46 PM.

Moon symbolises good health and purity. He is believed to be married to the 27 Nakshatras who are further believed to be the daughters of Daksh Prajapati. He is even known to be the father of the planet Mercury. Mercury is also known as Budha Grah in the Hindu astrology. In Hinduism, Moon holds a lot of importance, as the Lunar calendar is followed by many Hindus, especially in South India.

Fast And Puja

Devotees observe a fast the whole day on the day of Chandra Darshan. They abstain from eating or drinking anything. It is only after sighting the moon in the evening that the fast is broken. The Moon can be observed mostly just after sunset. This moon that emerges in the sky is the new moon, which appears after the Amavasya. People believe that every night, the Moon God goes through the sky while seated on the chariot, drawn by ten white horses. Rice and milk can be donated to the poor to please the Moon God.

Most Read: Worship Hindu Gods According To Tithi Of The Month