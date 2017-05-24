Shani Jayanti 2021: Dasharatha’s Shani Stotra To Be Chanted On This Day Festivals oi-Lekhaka

The birth anniversary of Lord Shani is celebrated on the day of Shani Jayanti. Shani Jayanti is celebrated each year on the Amavasya tithi of the month Jyeshta. This year, Shani Jayanti falls on 9 and 10 June.

Lord Shani is a dreaded God in the Hindu Mythology. The amount of power he has upon our birth charts is immense. Often, the arrival of Shani Dasha is dreaded.

Rightfully so, because it is said that even Lord Shiva had to beg for alms when affected by Shani Dasha. As mere mortals, we humans stand no chance against the malicious effects of the Shani Dasha.

It would be wrong to presume that Shani Dasha brings only ill effects. Rare as the cases maybe, if the position of Shani Dev is positive in your birth chart, you shall be rewarded immensely during the Shani Dasha. It is also possible to please Lord Shani with certain rituals. Doing so will bring you immense prosperity and good luck.

If you are suffering from the bad effects of Lord Shani, Shani Dasha is the perfect day to correct it. If you do not know whether you are under the effects of Shani Dasha or not, then there are some signs you can look for.

If you are a student and no matter how hard you work, you never seem to reap enough marks, it might be due to the effects of Shani Dev.

If your hard work is never recognized at the place of your work, it might be because of Shani Dasha.

Joint pains are often the indicators of troubles of Shani.

If you find that your shoes and sandals get destroyed easily or if you tend to misplace or lose them often, it might be an indicator of Shani Dasha.

If you have suddenly become lazy or sluggish and have lost the motivation to work, Shani Dasha might be the reason behind it. You can also check with an astrologer to confirm if you are under the influence of Shani Dasha.

Now, let us know about a little bit of Dasharatha's Shani Stotra and the significance of it.

Dasharatha's Shani Stotra

It is said that the planet Shani enters the star constellation of Rohini every 30 years. This is seen as being a very unlucky time. It was believed to be especially unlucky for the Kings and their countries.

The effects of this transit are the death of the King, the change of dynasties, destruction of the country due to floods or drought and other enormous catastrophes.

It is said that when King Dasharatha was the ruler of Ayodhya, he chanted the Shani Stotra. Lord Shani was pleased with the Stotra and skipped Ayodhya and King Dasharatha when he entered the Rohini constellation at that time.

Given below is the same Dasharatha's Shani Stotra. People who are suffering from the ill effects of Shani can chant this Stotra to get relief from the dosha to find peace and stay away from the ill effects.

Dhyaathwa Saraswatim Devim Gananatham Vinayakam.

Raja Dasharathah sthothram Saureridhamathakaroth.

Namo Neela mayukhaya Neelothpala nibhaya cha,

Namo Nirmaansa dehaaya Deergha shmashru jataaya cha,

Namo Vishaala nethraaya Shushkodhara bhayaanaka

Namah parushagathraya sthularomaaya Vai namah

Namo nithyam Kshudhaarthaaya Nithyathapthaya Vai namah

Namah Kaalaagni rupaaya Krthaanthaka namoshthuthe,

Nameste Kotaraakshaaya Durnireekshyaaya Vai namah

Namo Ghoraaya Raudraaya Bheeshanaaya Karaaline

Nameste Sarva bhakshaaya Valeemukha namosthuthe

Surya putra namestesthu bhaskare bhaya dhayaka

Adho-drushte namasthubhyam vapuhshyaama namosthuthe

Namo Manda-gathe thubhyam nisthrinshaaya namo namah

Thapasa dagdha-dehaya nithyam yogarathaya cha

Namesthe gyaana nethraya kashyapathmaja sunave

Thushto dadasi Vai raajyam rushto harasi Thathkshanaath

Devaasura manushyaashcha pasupakshisareesrpaah

Thvaya vilokithaah saure dainyamaashu Vrjanti cha

Brahmaa shakro yamashchaiva rishayah saptha-tharakaah

Rajya bhrashtaashcha t'e sarve thava drishtyaa vilokithaah

Deshaa nagara graamaa dweepashechai vaadrayasththaa

Raudra Dhrushtyaa t'u ye drushtaah kshayam gacchanti thath kshanaath

Prasaadam Kuru me saure varaartheham thavaashrithah

Saure kshamasvaaparaadham sarvabhutha hithaayacha