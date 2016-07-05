Eid Ul Fitr 2020: Significance Of Seeing Moon On This Day Festivals lekhaka-Lekhaka

Religions and festivals are interrelated and festivals are something that really brings us close to our religion. The impact of religions is always important, as they allow a person to live his/her life in the most pious manner. Ramazan ends today evening and begins the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr, with the sighting of the Moon.

As far as practising the religious rituals is concerned, everyone awaits them as celebrates with huge religious fervour. All religions preach the same thing and hence can be considered to be similar.

Like any other festival that humans celebrate in any part of the globe, Muslims also have a few festivals that they celebrate with the deepest fervour. This year Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated from the evening of 23 May to the evening of 24 May.

The festival has its own rituals that the Muslims follow, irrespective of their location. Undoubtedly, Eid-ul-Fitr is the most important festival of the Muslims, and that everybody celebrates it on the specified date only.

The festival is largely influenced by the moon, and that is why the significance of seeing the moon on Eid-ul-Fitr can never be challenged. However, for the Muslims, sighting the moon becomes the most important part of their life, as it marks the start of the most significant day of their life.

The following information lists the importance of seeing the moon on Eid-ul-Fitr, do have a look:

Importance Of The Lunar Month:

Muslims follow a special calendar that is determined by the presence and observation of the moon. The 29-day month of Ramadan is not an exception, and that increases the significance of seeing the moon on Eid-ul-Fitr. The beginning and the end of the month are marked by the sighting of the moon.

The End Of Ramadan Month:

The end of Ramadan month also stands for the observance of the most auspicious festival of the Muslims. Obviously, Muslims wait for the date when the moon is likely to appear on the sky.

The 29-day month gets completed with the sighting of the moon. It also happens that the cloudy sky often disrupts the sighting of the moon from a certain part of the globe, but that does not lessen the importance.

It only requires sighting of the moon by any Muslim religious preacher in any part of the world. Usually, the first day after the 29th day of Ramadan month is celebrated as the Eid-ul-Fitr.

End Of Roza:

Muslims observe fasting or Roza for all the 29 days of the Ramadan month, and that is very tough indeed. Though people believe in the health benefits of Roza, tradition is very auspicious. Seeing the moon on the 29th day of the Ramadan month marks the end of Roza.

Celebration Of The Most Auspicious Religious Festival:

Eid-ul-Fitr is believed to be a happy festival for Muslims across the globe. After the fasting month of Ramadan, Muslims start feeling the joy and pleasure of celebrating the most auspicious festival of their life.

The importance of seeing the moon on Eid-ul-Fitr increases, as the night is followed by the day of the celebration.

The beginning of the Ramadan month puts the people of the Muslim community to wait for the 29th day on which they hope to see the moon. The Islamic tradition pays a rich value to the sighting of the moon and the new moon marks the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan and arrival of the Shawwal.

By seeing the new moon the new lunar month begins, as per the Islamic traditions, hence this marks the significance of sighting the moon on Eid-ul-Fitr.