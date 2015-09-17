Just In
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 9 Yummy Prasads To Offer To Lord Ganesha
This year, in 2019, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September. To celebrate the grand festival for the next nine days, we have nine yummy prasadams that you can offer to the Lord Ganesha.
After performing the puja in your home, you can distribute these nine delicious foods favoured in the name of Lord Ganesha to your near and dear ones.
DON'T LOOK AT THE MOON ON GANESHA CHATURTHI.... WHY?
The prasadam on the list are for nine days of the festival so make sure that each day is grand and special. Preparing these yummy prasadams are not that difficult too.
If you are new to the whole idea of preparing the sweet, the recipes are tagged in to make it easier for you.
So, take a look at these delectable nine-day prasadams you need to add to your list to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2015 with pomp and zeal.
Besan Ladoo
Besan laddoos are especially loved by most people as they have a unique taste and flavour. It is an easy prasadam to make as well. Here is the recipe.
Kudumulu
Make this special prasadam for Lord Ganesha. It is made from rava, yellow dal, fresh coconut, toor dal, ghee and milk. Here is the simple recipe you can try out to serve your loved ones today.
Palathalikalu
If you are a sweet tooth kind of person then this special Lord Ganesh sweet should do. If you are going to prepare it on any of the nine days, here is the recipe.
Modak
This indeed is the Lord Ganesh's favourite sweet, so you have to add it to the list of prasadam options. Here are the many modaks you can try out for the festival.
Motichur
At any cost you cannot forget this simple prasadam for Ganesh Chatutrhi 2015. Here is how you prepare motichur for the Lord.
Obbattu
Though it is a tough prasadam to prepare, you can follow this simple obbattu recipe step by step. Celebrate this Ganesh festival with sweet chapati.
Payasam
Paal payasam is made from pure milk and is served after 'sadya', especially during auspicious occasions.
Rava Burelu
Boorelu is a tasty sweet dish for prasadam. It is prepared with Bengal gram, jaggery or sugar and coconut. To enjoy the festive season with sweet dishes, check out boorelu recipe.
Urad Dal
You can also add this delicious urad healthy laddu to your prasadam list.